Victoria’s Secrets: Hello, Palm Beach!

By Victoria Schneps Posted on
palm
Kim Renk, Rebecca Seawright, Louise Braver, Linda Hoffman & Jean Shafiroff

For the next few months, I’m in Florida putting out Dan’s Papers Palm Beach with my wonderful staff backing me up. 

This is my third season at the Colony Hotel, where the whole world seems to walk by and one of the stars is Robert Caravaggi, who runs the famous Swifty’s Palm Beach restaurant in the hotel. 

It turns out his wife Blaine bakes fabulous muffins called “Off the Wheat Sweets and Eats,” selling them at the Union Square Market, the largest in the country, every Friday and Saturday. Now she’s selling the batter that can be mailed and then baked and sold in any café, bakery or restaurant. 

Blaine, creator of Off the Wheats Sweets and Eats

I had the treat of treats to sample three of her muffins. Each one was more delicious than the last! Her key to success is the superb farm fresh ingredients that she uses in each of her muffins.

She works with farmers in the Hudson Valley to supply her with the organic ingredients to go into her unique muffins, some gluten-free and some sugar-free, and I can honestly tell you that her muffins are the best I’ve ever eaten, melting in my mouth! 

For more information, visit offthewheat.com.

We distribute Dan’s Papers Palm Beach monthly in Palm Beach County, which includes Boca Raton, Delray, Palm Beach, Jupiter and Wellington. As a bonus, we are delighted to be working with the local Chambers of Commerce to send our weekly digital newsletters to their members. Visit danspapers.com/dans-palm-beach to sign up!

One evening, I went to a party at the Carriage House Palm Beach, a decades-old private club that hosted Governor Hochul and friends. It was great to see the governor, who had recently cut the ribbon on the Life’s WORC building with my name emblazoned!

Rebecca Seawright, the assemblywoman representing the Upper East Side in Manhattan, as well as Jean Shafiroff, who wore a fabulous red gown because our next stop was the International Red Cross Ball at The Breakers Palm Beach, were also at the event. It was a great place to meet new friends, too!

Jean Shafiroff & Rebecca Seawright
With Todd Shapiro
Katya Hutton & Mia Rowe
Patricia O’Connor, Rebecca Seawright & Lauren Roberts
Diana Maune & Ambassador Mike Retzer

Friday night, I was invited to a “24/6” dinner by The Chabad House Palm Beach. You may wonder, what is “24/6?” Well, they gave out small zipper top purses that I was expected to put my cellphone into because the sermon focused on how the seventh day should be a day of rest, with cellphones turned off.

The Chabad House Palm Beach children’s choir performs at the Colony Hotel celebrating 24/6.

Rabbi Zalman Levitin is very brilliant to provide these purses to encourage everyone to enjoy a week of “24/6,” resting on the seventh day. What a great goal!

 

To be continued… 

