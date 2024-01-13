Victoria’s Secrets: Hello, Palm Beach!

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

For the next few months, I’m in Florida putting out Dan’s Papers Palm Beach with my wonderful staff backing me up.

This is my third season at the Colony Hotel, where the whole world seems to walk by and one of the stars is Robert Caravaggi, who runs the famous Swifty’s Palm Beach restaurant in the hotel.

It turns out his wife Blaine bakes fabulous muffins called “Off the Wheat Sweets and Eats,” selling them at the Union Square Market, the largest in the country, every Friday and Saturday. Now she’s selling the batter that can be mailed and then baked and sold in any café, bakery or restaurant.

I had the treat of treats to sample three of her muffins. Each one was more delicious than the last! Her key to success is the superb farm fresh ingredients that she uses in each of her muffins.

She works with farmers in the Hudson Valley to supply her with the organic ingredients to go into her unique muffins, some gluten-free and some sugar-free, and I can honestly tell you that her muffins are the best I’ve ever eaten, melting in my mouth!

For more information, visit offthewheat.com.

One evening, I went to a party at the Carriage House Palm Beach, a decades-old private club that hosted Governor Hochul and friends. It was great to see the governor, who had recently cut the ribbon on the Life’s WORC building with my name emblazoned!

Rebecca Seawright, the assemblywoman representing the Upper East Side in Manhattan, as well as Jean Shafiroff, who wore a fabulous red gown because our next stop was the International Red Cross Ball at The Breakers Palm Beach, were also at the event. It was a great place to meet new friends, too!

Friday night, I was invited to a “24/6” dinner by The Chabad House Palm Beach. You may wonder, what is “24/6?” Well, they gave out small zipper top purses that I was expected to put my cellphone into because the sermon focused on how the seventh day should be a day of rest, with cellphones turned off.

Rabbi Zalman Levitin is very brilliant to provide these purses to encourage everyone to enjoy a week of “24/6,” resting on the seventh day. What a great goal!

To be continued…