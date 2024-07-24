Fire at JFK Airport’s Terminal 8 disrupts flight operations, leaves 10 injured: FDNY

Terminal 8 at JFK Airport has resumed flight operations after an escalator caught fire on Wednesday morning, causing an evacuation of the building.

Terminal 8 at JFK International Airport has reopened after the FDNY extinguished a fire inside the building on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in an escalator in Concourse C just before 7 a.m. on July 24 and the FDNY and Port Authority Police Department responded to the scene. Nearly 1,000 people were evacuated from the terminal due to heavy smoke conditions, according to the FDNY.

A spokesperson from the Port Authority said 990 air travelers were transported by bus to other terminals, where operations continued.

Nine people suffered from smoke inhalation and required medical attention, according to the FDNY.

The Port Authority said ten people reported minor injuries, with four of them transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for further treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Flight operations at Terminal 8 have resumed, but some flights are still disrupted. JFK Airport is warning travelers to check with their air carriers to determine the status of their flights before heading to Terminal 8. American Airlines, British Airways, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian and Japan Airlines all operate international flights at Terminal 8.

The FDNY was still operating at Terminal 8 past noon.

The cause of the fire will be determined by FDNY fire marshals.