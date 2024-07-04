Mets to offer $5 food and beverages on Tuesdays for remainder of 2024 season

The Mets will be offering certain concessions for just $5 during Tuesday home games at Citi Field for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The New York Mets announced on July 2 that select menu items at Citi Field will be available for just $5 on Tuesdays for the remainder of the 2024 regular season.

Starting Tuesday, July 9, fans will be able to purchase a 12-ounce Coors Light draft beer, a 22-ounce fountain soda, a 20-ounce Dasani bottled water, a Nathan’s hot dog, a regular soft pretzel and a popcorn box for just $5 each at the concession stands.

The promotion comes just as the Mets have begun to turn their season around. After being as many as 11 games under .500 towards the end of May, the team had a very strong June, going 16-8 during the month, including a 7-game winning streak, propelling them back into the wild card race. As of July 3, the team is just one game out of the final wild-card spot.

This offer is subject to availability and is valid at select locations throughout the stadium. It is not available for vending and mobile ordering. Additional restrictions, including quantity limits, may apply.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to Mets games can do so by going to Mets.com/Tickets or calling 718-507-TIXX.