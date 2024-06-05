Governors Ball and World’s Fair Anniversary set to light up Flushing Meadows Corona Park this June

Summer fun-seekers are in for a treat at Flushing Meadows Corona Park this summer, starting with two major events in June: the return of the Governors Ball Music Festival and the 60th-anniversary celebration of the 1964-65 World’s Fair.

The Governors Ball, a standout music festival in New York, kicks off from June 7 to June 9 with an impressive lineup including Post Malone, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, SZA, and The Killers.

Now in its 14th year—and its second year at this iconic park—the festival will host more than 60 bands across three stages over three days.

“I’m thrilled to welcome everyone back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for this year’s Governor’s Ball,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

In 2023, attendees of the festival generously contributed over $52,000 in donations through their ticket purchases. Additionally, over 6,000 volunteers participated in the Gov Ball Gives Back initiative to help support local non-profit organizations.

Richards highlighted the economic boost the festival brings to Queens and its partnership with local nonprofits such as Chhaya, the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective, and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park. These partnerships help empower local food vendors and community groups.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who represents Jackson Heights and Elmhurst and is chair of the Committee on Parks and Recreation, said the 60th-anniversary celebration of the World’s Fair and the return of the Governors Ball will put the spotlight on the crown jewel of Queens Parks. “When you go there any day, you’ll see children playing in the fountain at the Unisphere, you’ll see people playing soccer, cricket, immigrants from all over the world.”

Krishnan also noted that NYC Parks implemented new rules last year to manage multi-day events effectively and ensure they do not conflict with other major events, such as New York Mets games or the U.S. Open.

“It’s always my biggest concern to make sure that the park is well maintained and gets the services that it needs,” Krishnan told QNS. “So I’m hopeful that the return of Governors Ball this year is that everyone will work together to ensure that the park is well maintained and accessible for all New Yorkers, even for those who are not Queens residents.”

For those interested in the park’s rich history, The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park is conducting history walks, with the first tour scheduled for June 15. This tour will explore how the Fair shaped Queens’ history.

The 1964-65 World’s Fair itself was a monumental event. It featured 140 pavilions and 110 restaurants from over 80 nations and attracted over 51 million visitors. Promotional films such as “Great Fair, Great Fun” produced by the Hearst Movietone Group and others were shown around the globe, making Queens a viable destination for immigrants, particularly from Asia and Latin America.

The legacy of the World’s Fair lives on, enhancing Queens’ reputation as the World’s Borough—a hub of global linguistic diversity with over 800 languages spoken.

Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of the Queens Theatre, reflected on the fair’s lasting impact: “The 1964-65 World’s Fair was magnetic, international, and inspiring — sparking the imaginations of everyone who attended.” The Queens Theatre continues this legacy with THEATERAMA!, a series of events through October, including a special tribute to jazz legend and Queens resident Louis Armstrong on June 30, and a screening of the documentary “Modern Ruin” on July 14.

Together, these events not only celebrate the park’s historical significance but also promise a summer filled with cultural enrichment and community engagement.