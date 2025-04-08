Mighty Quinn’s BBQ is making a flavorful comeback in Forest Hills with a grand reopening celebration on Thursday, April 10, featuring mouthwatering barbecue and free tastings.

Located at 108-22 Queens Blvd., the popular barbecue spot—known for its smoked meats and indulgent sides—is now under new ownership, as the company has reclaimed direct control of all its New York locations.

“We grew pretty quickly over the past few years, and Mighty Quinn’s corporate just wanted to regain ownership of all of our New York locations,” said Mighty Quinn’s CEO, Micha Magid. “That’s where we got started, and it was a strategic decision to make these restaurants come to life and bring back the community which has made Mighty Quinn’s the go-to spot for barbecue, and we want to make sure that we continue to hold that distinction.”

The Forest Hills location was the first Mighty Quinn’s to open in Queens, originally launched in 2022 by former owner Michael Dolan. Today, the BBQ chain operates additional locations across New York City—in Manhattan and Brooklyn—as well as in New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, and Connecticut. Known for its smoked brisket, spare ribs, BBQ chicken, and pulled pork, the restaurant also serves up classic sides like mac and cheese, cornbread, and dirty rice.

Following its recent revamp, the Forest Hills location will introduce a refreshed menu featuring craft cocktails, an updated happy hour with deals on food, mocktails, and drinks, and rotating daily specials. For customers on the go, takeout is made easy with the Mighty Quinn’s app—just order ahead and pick up when ready.

The restaurant is unveiling two new side dishes, including roasted sweet potatoes served in a honey butter glaze, and a second side dish that will be exclusive to the Forest Hills location, which is a crispy French fry rounded like a scoop chip.

“It’s an amazingly crispy fry, and it pairs really well with the barbecue because you can use it to pick up your little bits of leftover meat at the end of your meal,” said Magid. “Throughout the year, we’ll be launching seasonal specials, and we’ll also be adding new food items to the bar menu.”

The reopening event will showcase some of their latest menu and specials, along with free tastings of some of their new menu additions. If weather permits, they plan to unveil their outdoor patio space as well. 10% of the sales from the event will be donated to Queens Community House, a Forest Hills-based non-profit organization that offers support services to those in need, including education, healthcare, childcare, and employment resources. The restaurant hopes to continue to impress existing customers and attract new faces as well.

“It’s somewhat of a reopening of the location,” said Magid. “We’ve invited the community to visit us, and we’ll be doing free tastings of some of our new cocktails. We also want people to try our amazing new French fries, so we’ll also be handing out samples of that.”