7th Street Burger to open second Queens spot in Forest Hills

Popular burger chain 7th Street Burger is expanding its footprint to Forest Hills in May.

Forest Hills is getting a smash-hit burger spot.

7th Street Burger is set to open its second Queens location at 107-22 Continental Ave. at the end of May, bringing its popular smash-burgers to the heart of Forest Hills.

The fast-growing chain, known for its simple, classic menu and late-night vibes, was founded in 2021 in the East Village and has since rapidly expanded throughout the city and beyond.

“We started in the East Village and have been expanding through Manhattan in the last few years,” said Frank Perez, chief of staff at 7th Street Burger. “We started in the spring of 2021… we have three stores right now in Brooklyn, we’re in Hoboken, we opened shop in D.C. over the summer.”

Following the strong reception of its first Queens location in Astoria, the brand is continuing its expansion in the borough with the new Forest Hills outpost.

“Continental Ave… just kind of makes a lot of sense for us as we continue to expand,” Perez said. “It gives us better diversity and another access point in Queens.”

He added that the neighborhood’s energy and foot traffic played a key role in the location decision.

“I think just the local area in general is super exciting for us. You’ve got the concert venue by there, there’s a lot of good foot traffic. So it’s really kind of the perfect location for us,” he said.

At its core, 7th Street Burger is known for its simple menu offerings.

Diners can choose between single or double cheeseburgers served with pickles, onions, and house sauce. Impossible burgers are also available for vegetarian diners. Sides include standard french fries, as well as loaded fries options topped with jalapeno’s beef, onions, and cheese. For diners looking for a dash of heat, 7th Street Burger offers a jalapeno double and single patty burger. Prices start at $6.50 for a single cheeseburger, while a double cheeseburger is $9.50.

“That’s kind of the beauty of the 7th Street model. It’s not too complicated, and we try to just be really good at our core offerings,” Perez added.

Perez said that customers appreciate high-quality offerings at a reasonable price. “I think what we’ve seen is that it really resonated with customers, the value proposition of high-quality food at a reasonable price. It’s worked so far, and it’s helped us expand and is really at the core of the 7th Street brand.

Some Forest Hills locals took to social media to weigh in on the news of the fast-casual burger chain. Many members of the Forest Hills Facebook group welcomed the addition to the walkable neighborhood.

“Love their burgers. I go to their Manhattan locations often,” wrote Jonathan Tse.

“Any business that opens on 71st Avenue is a good thing, even if it’s not your cup of tea. It’s better than having vacant storefronts. This business will drive foot traffic, and all the neighboring businesses will benefit. Win-win,” added Christoper Becker.

Peter Fiumefreddo added that diners should indulge in moderation. “This place is so good, even their fries are great. Definitely just in moderation, though, unless you want your arteries clogged,” he wrote.