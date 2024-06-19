National Grid Shares energy efficiency tips to help beat the Summertime heat 

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A heat wave has swept over New York City neighborhoods ahead of the first day of summer, with residents limiting their outdoor activities and searching for cool places to rest.

National Grid, the electricity, natural gas, and energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people throughout New York and Massachusetts, has shared helpful tips with the public this week on beating the heat and practicing energy efficiency.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20, as temperatures are anticipated to reach the high 80s to 90s. New York City officials also opened and shared the locations of cooling centers to help locals beat the high temperatures.

To beat the heat, National Grid recommends residents:

Turn up the temperature on your thermostat/air conditioner. The lower the temperature is set on a cooling system, the more costly it is to operate, National Grid shares. For instance, a 75-degree setting costs about 18% more than a 78-degree setting.

Run fans in addition to air conditioning to create an airflow where cold air can circulate throughout the room.

Close windows and blinds. Ambient sunlight can contribute to higher temperatures, so drawing curtains and blinds can reduce the sun’s impact.

Limit the use of conventional ovens to minimize the heat entering your home.

Be aware of the signs of heat stroke. Heavy sweating, muscle cramps, and a fast pulse are symptoms of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Hydrate with water and seek medical attention if unable to return to cooler temperatures.

For energy-efficient solutions to beating the high temps, National Grid suggests:

Check up on your central air/ air conditioning with a professional to ensure your system is working at peak efficiency.

Replace and clean air filters. Dirty air filters can choke off the flow of air from an air conditioning system. The same advice applies to air intake vents, as cleaning them with a vacuum could help the flow of cool air.

Consider rearranging furniture near areas of your home with cooling or air conditioning to limit how long they need to run.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with LED Bulbs. National Grid shares that according to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED bulbs use at least 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.

Turn off lights when not in use.

Preset smart thermostats to adjust temperatures physically and remotely for greater control.

Unplug electronics.

National Grid assists more than 27,000 New York households and can be reached by calling 1-800-642-4272 or emailing ConsumerAdvocatesUNY@nationalgrid.com.