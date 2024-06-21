Queens Crew bringing joy and awe to Citi Field during Mets games

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As fans travel to Citi Field to watch the New York Mets, another attraction at the stadium is looking to entertain everyone. The Queens Crew dance team has captured the attention of many fans through its performances at Citi Field.

The dance styles of the approximately 20 performers are as diverse as the people who inhabit the borough of Queens. Whether the Mets are winning or losing, the Queens Crew is there to bring joy to the fans, with some even joining in to dance with them.

Gina Mormando has been the head coach and choreographer for the Queens Crew since its launch in January 2024. She has more than 20 years of experience in sports entertainment.

“I was talking to a couple of people that worked [at Citi Field], and I was looking to be a stage manager,” Mormando said. “Lo and behold, there was also a dance team that was starting. I just happened to be at the right place at the right time. Dreams do come true because here I am now doing exactly what I was hoping and praying to do when I first came here.”

Mormando emphasized that the number one goal for the Queens Crew is to bring smiles to the fans’ faces. Regardless of how a game has gone for the Mets, the Queens Crew is there to provide “all-American fun” for these fans. She also noted that the dance team loves it when the fans join them in dancing.

“It is such an absolute dream for these kids to have a place to go to dance and perform,” Mormando said. “The fact that Major League Baseball is open to a dance team coming to perform is huge.”

The Queens Crew has been able to perform their routines despite often not getting much time for rehearsals. There were only five rehearsals done prior to the Mets’ Opening Day on March 29. According to Mormando, the rehearsals can vary from happening once a week to twice a month.

“It’s crazy how much we pull together in our three-hour rehearsals when we do see each other,” Mormando said. “When it comes to creating the choreography for the Queens Crew, really, I’m feeding off of their vibe. We have all different styles of dancers. We have krumpers, breakdancers, whackers, jazz dancers, good old-fashioned hip-hop dancers and house dancers. We have it all. Every routine is a little different. We don’t really like to label ourselves as one style.”

As the Queens Crew looks to become a ballpark staple in its first season of existence, Mormando already has some long-term goals she hopes for the team to achieve. She wants to see them stick around as long as possible, energizing the fans and the team through their performances.

“We want to be here forever,” Mormando said. “The fans absolutely love it when they go out. When we walk out there to throw a t-shirt, they’re like, ‘Are you dancing again?’ This is so exciting for us because it makes us want to go out even more. We’re hoping to become a staple of the Mets’ entertainment. We want to be a part of the entertainment, just like Mr. Met and the Perk Patrol.”

In addition to entertaining fans of all ages at the game, Mormando hopes the Queens Crew can also help inspire young fans with a passion for dance. “Perhaps they, too, can become members of the Queens Crew in the future.”

“The bond of the Queens Crew is absolutely electric,” Mormando said. “You meet them and you just can’t stop smiling and laughing. They bring such a happy vibe and it’s contagious. We can connect to every single person in our ballpark because everyone brings something so different to the table.”

During their first season, the Queens Crew was assigned to dance at 31 of the Mets’ 81 home games. Mormando is hopeful that number will go up next season as they look to further connect with fans. They often perform out in the plaza in front of the stadium before the gates open. They sometimes also perform on the field or in the Fanfest area behind the centerfield seats. Additionally, they often perform on the dugouts in the middle of the second inning.

Much of their performance this season is at weekend games. They will also be on hand for the Subway Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26.

“The Queens Crew’s work ethic is absolutely fantastic,” Mormando said. “They always deliver. Whenever I think we don’t have enough time to rehearse, it just always comes together, because they naturally have such a great bond, great chemistry, great vibe. We want to keep that going for years and years.”