Run with your pups: NYRR hosts ‘Dog Days of Summer’ across boroughs

Pet owners can exercise with their furry friends this summer with NYRR.

Grab your four-legged friend and run with New York Road Runners(NYRR) this summer.

The organization will host a ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event series for community members to exercise with their pets. The summer series will be available across NYRR Open Run sites throughout the five boroughs.

Queens residents can participate in Dog Days of Summer at Crocheron Park on Saturday, June 29th at 9 a.m. and Astoria Park on Saturday, July 20th at 9 a.m.

The series will officially start this Saturday, June 22nd, at Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan. Residents and their dogs will participate in a 2.5-mile run/walk and receive free gifts and treats for their pets at the finish line. The New York City Community Emergency Response Team (NYC CERT) will also be in attendance to give emergency preparedness tips to dog owners.

According to NYRR, New York City is home to 600,000 dogs, and owning a dog can contribute to a healthier lifestyle through social interactions and physical activity. Scientific Reports studies show that, on average, dog owners walk 200 minutes more every week than non-dog owners. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute and Mental Health America also report that owning a pet can reduce stress and loneliness and improve overall health factors.

NYRR focuses on using the power of running to build healthier lives and stronger communities. The Open Run program has been a central part of the non-profit’s programming since 2015. Over 2,500 people are regular participants of the NYRR’s Open Run programming.