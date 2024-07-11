Passports can now be renewed online under pilot program aiming to speed up the process

The passport renewal process is being modernized in a way that seeks to speed up processing times for travelers.

The U.S. Department of State is working to make passport renewal faster and easier for the rising number of travelers.

Last month, the federal agency launched an online pilot system allowing passport holders to apply for a renewal online. Typically, the application is filled out on paper and mailed in along with the expired passport.

The beta program is the first step in an effort to address long processing times amid a backlog of requests spurred by the end of pandemic-era travel restrictions.

In 2023, the State Department received half a million applications a week and issued a record 24 million passports. However, the increase in requests left eligible U.S. citizens waiting 10-13 weeks for a new passport, or 7-9 weeks if they paid for the expedited service.

In an effort to address the long wait times, Congresswoman Grace Meng, who represents much of Queens, brought up the issue with as a priority with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. During a Congressional hearing on his department’s budget for the 2025 fiscal year last May, she asked him what action was being taken to make the process faster and easier for those looking to travel.

Since then, the backlog has eased, and the processing times listed on the State Department website show 6-8 weeks for standard renewal, and 2-3 weeks for the expedited option.

“Getting a passport renewed should not be a headache for U.S. travelers, including those in Queens and across New York,” said Congresswoman Meng. “After months of backlogs and delays following the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to see the State Department taking steps to simplify and modernize the renewal process.”

But with the Online Passport Renewal service still in the public beta period, only a limited number of individuals will be able to renew their passports online each day. The site will open for applicants at noon eastern time daily, and close when the undisclosed application limit is reached.

The cap on applicants is designed to allow the State Department to monitor and test the program without getting overwhelmed with applications. They will also be able to address issues and make improvements when needed.

The pilot program is the first step in launching a permanent online passport renewal system, but an official launch date has not yet been established.

“This online platform will reduce delays caused by the often-drawn-out bureaucratic processes and facilitate travel, which will make it easier for my constituents to see their loved ones, travel, and conduct business around the world,” added Rep. Meng.