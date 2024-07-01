Port Authority slashes price for AirTrain to JFK this summer to cut down traffic

The Port Authority is launching a summer sale on AirTrain tickets to ease vehicle congestion at JFK Airport amid extensive construction.
From July 1 through Labor Day, the AirTrain fare will be reduced to half price, lowering the cost to $4.50 for riders entering or exiting at Howard Beach or Jamaica stations.
This fare reduction aims to encourage more travelers to use the AirTrain, helping to alleviate traffic during the peak construction period. The Port Authority suggests that travelers can reach the Jamaica station in approximately 20 minutes by taking the Long Island Railroad from Grand Central Madison, Penn Station, or Atlantic Terminal.
Subway connections are also available at the Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av-JFK Airport and Howard Beach subway stations via the A/E/J/Z lines.
A record number of travelers will take to the skies this summer as the airport’s $19 billion transformation project—which includes an entirely new roadway network—reaches peak construction activity.
“With transformational construction underway at JFK, we’re taking steps to mitigate travel delays and affirm what’s always been true – there’s no better option than taking the train to the plane,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “As we kick off a busy summer, we’re making it more affordable for travelers to utilize the AirTrain, offering New Yorkers and visitors from around the world the best-in-class travel experience they deserve.”
Last month, Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton hinted that if traffic worsened during the multi-year construction project, AirTrain fees might be waived entirely to further discourage driving.
“We strongly recommend that travelers use the numerous train and subway options that are reliably available when coming to or leaving the airport,” Cotton stated.
Travelers using the AirTrain can pay with a contactless credit card or smartphone using OMNY.
This initiative comes as the Port Authority reported record-high travel at its airports this May, with 13 million passengers. The summer construction at JFK Airport includes building two new terminals and redesigning roadways, with the entire project expected to be completed by 2030. The most disruptive work is anticipated to take place this summer