Port Authority slashes price for AirTrain to JFK this summer to cut down traffic

From July 1 through Labor Day, the AirTrain fare will be reduced to half price, lowering the cost to $4.50 for riders entering or exiting at Howard Beach or Jamaica stations.

The Port Authority is launching a summer sale on AirTrain tickets to ease vehicle congestion at JFK Airport amid extensive construction.

This fare reduction aims to encourage more travelers to use the AirTrain, helping to alleviate traffic during the peak construction period. The Port Authority suggests that travelers can reach the Jamaica station in approximately 20 minutes by taking the Long Island Railroad from Grand Central Madison, Penn Station, or Atlantic Terminal.

Subway connections are also available at the Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av-JFK Airport and Howard Beach subway stations via the A/E/J/Z lines.

A record number of travelers will take to the skies this summer as the airport’s $19 billion transformation project—which includes an entirely new roadway network—reaches peak construction activity.