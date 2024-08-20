NYCFC kicks off first-ever kids night at Citi Field: Fun, games and soccer excitement Saturday

New York City FC (NYCFC) will host its first-ever Kids Night when the MLS club takes on Chicago Fire at Citi Field at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 24.

Prior to kick-off, NYCFC will host a Fan Fest at Mets Plaza from 5-7 p.m. featuring family-friendly games, giveaways, face-painting and more.

Fan Fest will also feature NYCFC’s Art and Culture Consultant Gianni Lee, the club’s successful Girls Teams and activations from the club’s partners, including Wendy’s, Ford, Mamita’s, Celsius and JAG Physical Therapy.

MetroPlus Health, the entitlement partner for Saturday night’s game, will also be hosting games, including giant tic-tac-toe and a kick challenge.

City in the Community (CITC), the club’s non-profit that aims to empower New York City’s youth through soccer, will also run a thrift store at Fan Fest, offering fans an opportunity to receive exclusive NYCFC merchandise such as match-worn and signed shirts in exchange for a donation to CITC.

MetroPlus Health will welcome fans into the stadium with branded school supplies and other giveaways, while Berkeley College will operate an open enrollment booth in the Rotunda. St. John’s University will also operate a booth on matchday, providing information about their various soccer teams.

A number of talented youths will also take part in gameday operations, with 16-year-old New York City FC Girls Team player Cindy Alarkon taking over as announcer for the evening.

Mohammed Konneh, 9, CITC Soccer Bloc – Bronx, will act as on-field host for the evening, while talented young singer and actor Scarlett London Diviney will perform the national anthem.

Young NYCFC fans can also complete a number of activities in the run-up to Saturday’s game and post them on social media for a chance to be featured by the club. The activities include NYCFC Connect the Dots, Design Your Own New York City Flag, NYCFC Wordsearch, Design Your Own New York City Scarf and Design Your Own NYCFC Kit.

For tickets, click here or visit newyorkcityfc.com.

Saturday’s game sees NYCFC return to MLS action for the first time in over a month following the club’s League Cup campaign.

NYCFC was eliminated from the Leagues Cup last weekend following an agonizing penalty shootout defeat against Columbus Crew in the quarter-finals.

New York currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference, three points behind local rivals New York Red Bulls.

Saturday’s game also marks NYCFC’s first game in Queens since a 2-0 victory over Montreal on July 3.