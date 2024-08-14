Star-studded culinary lineup for 2024 US Open, featuring celebrity chefs and diverse dining options

General view of signage during the Flavors of the Open event at the 2023 US Open in Flushing.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and its hospitality partner Levy have announced a star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs and a wide array of dining options for the 2024 US Open.

Fans at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing will have the chance to indulge in diverse culinary experiences that showcase New York City’s vibrant food scene.

Simon Kim, Founder and CEO of Gracious Hospitality Management, the group behind the Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse, will make his US Open debut with COQODAQ. “We’re thrilled to bring COQODAQ to the US Open and introduce our signature dishes to tennis fans,” Kim said. “Our Golden Nugget, a unique chicken nugget and caviar pairing, promises to be a highlight.”

Renowned chefs like Michelin-starred Chef Ed Brown, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and James Beard Award-winning Chef Kwame Onwuachi are returning to the US Open. “Aces has become a beloved spot for US Open attendees,” Brown remarked. We’re excited to continue serving our local and seasonal seafood creations.”

Alex Guarnaschelli, participating for the fourth consecutive year, will bring offerings from her Mediterranean bistro, Fare. “The US Open is a fantastic venue to showcase our dishes and connect with fans,” Guarnaschelli stated.

David Burke’s Mojito and Josh Capon’s Fly Fish will also return, offering Cuban-American fusion and seafood favorites, respectively. “It’s always a joy to bring Mojito to the Open,” Burke said. “The energy here is unmatched.”

The tournament will feature new dishes and returning favorites from an impressive list of vendors, including Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, Champions by Benjamin’s Steakhouse, San Matteo NYC, Dos Toros Taqueria, La Casa de Masa, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Fuku, Eataly, Crown Shy, Korilla BBQ and Poke Yachty, Hill Country BBQ, King Souvlaki, Stacked Sandwich Shop, The Migrant Kitchen, The Nourish Spot, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the DOBEL® Tequila Club and more.

Fans can sample premium dishes and meet chefs at the Flavors of the Open, presented by DOBEL® Tequila, which takes place on Aug. 22 during Fan Week. Attendees can sample premium dishes, watch food demonstrations, enjoy live music and even play tennis on the court.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the USTA Foundation, supporting tennis and academic programs for under-resourced communities.

The complete 2024 US Open food and beverage lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Culinary options will be available during Fan Week from Aug. 19-24 and throughout the main draw from Aug. 26 to Sep. 8. For more information and to purchase tickets to Flavors of the Open, visit usopen.org.