Assembly Member Rajkumar breaks silence on Mayor Adams’ indictment, defends due process amid calls for resignation

Prior to the indictment, Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar and Mayor Adams appeared at a press conference on illegal “ghost cars” on Sept. 18.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The day after over a dozen Queens elected officials from all ranks released statements in response to the historic indictment of Mayor Eric Adams, one of his closest allies finally spoke up.

The 57-page indictment outlined details of five criminal charges, including wire fraud, bribery and soliciting political contributions from a foreign national. It also alleges that Adams manipulated the city’s campaign matching program, resulting in illegally funneling $10 million in taxpayer funds to his campaign.

While continuing to assert his innocence, Adams appeared in front of a judge on Friday morning. But many have called on him to resign, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a slew of city council members and representatives in Albany.

Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar released an official statement on Friday afternoon. It did not denounce the accusations or call for Adams to resign. Her words reinforced what other officials have noted, the mayor is entitled to due process.

“I have carefully reviewed the indictment from the Southern District of New York. Every American is presumed innocent until proven guilty. And every American deserves due process and equal protection under the law, including the Mayor of New York City,” said Rajkumar, who previously practiced as a civil rights lawyer for a national firm and worked on corruption cases with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The assembly member’s comment was highly awaited, given her omnipresence alongside the mayor at press conferences across the city. Being spotted in her signature red dress at events far outside her Woodhaven district raised eyebrows and questions.

Her statement also noted her accomplishments in office in partnership with City Hall, such as closing illegal smoke shops and establishing Diwali as an official holiday in NYC schools.

She added, “For any New Yorkers concerned about the stability of our City government services, my office is here as a resource.”

Earlier in August, Rajkumar declared a run for City Comptroller. Other candidates running for the seat to oversee City Hall spending as an auditor and watchdog include Brooklyn Council Member Justin Brannan and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. Both have also not called on Adams to resign.