Democratic group urges voters with multiple homes to re-register in swing districts ahead of 2024 election

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, a New York-based Democratic education and activist organization has launched a campaign focusing on dual residents to influence the outcome in critical swing districts—such as in Queens, Long Island and upstate.

The group MoveIndigo is calling on residents to re-register their voting addresses to districts where elections are expected to be highly competitive, in order to tip the results in favor of Democratic candidates.

The organization is calling on New Yorkers with dual residences to consider re-registering to vote in districts where their ballots could sway the outcome of highly competitive races. This strategy is particularly relevant given New York’s unique position as a state with many toss-up Congressional districts in Queens, Long Island (NY-03 and NY-04) and southern New York (NY-17, NY-18, NY-19 and NY-22).

In these areas, the organization argues, even small shifts in voter registration and turnout could have a profound impact.

Over the past 18 months, MoveIndigo has sent over 29,000 informational mailers and launched targeted digital advertising campaigns aimed at dual residents across New York City and surrounding counties. The group expects to reach up to 50,000 dual residents before the registration deadline, with the goal of activating 5,000 to re-register in key swing districts.

“Through our unique mailing, text messaging and digital advertising campaigns, we see that people are excited to re-register in key districts, once they understand that they have a choice – and that their impact will be significant,” said a MoveIndigo spokesperson. “So, this crucial education campaign is really making a difference – for Democrats and for democracy.”

To date, MoveIndigo’s efforts have already resulted in 2,053 re-registrations across its target districts, with the numbers continuing to rise.

MoveIndigo’s initiative has opened up new attention on the role that dual residents can play in elections.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about the ethics of encouraging people to vote from their second homes, but the organization argues that dual residents are integral members of these communities. According to MoveIndigo, many spend significant time in their second homes, contribute to the local economy and have long-term plans to reside there.