Far Rockaway Library named NYC’s ‘Best New Building’ by Municipal Art Society of New York

The newly reopened Queens Public Library Far Rockaway branch, located at 16-37 Central Ave., was named as the “Best New Building” by the Municipal Art Society of New York during its 2024 MASterworks Awards.

The New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYC DDC) handled the library’s design and construction. Since the July 30 ribbon-cutting to celebrate the library’s reopening, it has seen over 21,000 visitors and nearly 23,000 items checked out. This branch has been one of the busiest in the Queens Public Library system over this period of time.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Municipal Art Society for bringing world-class architecture to Queens,” DDC Commissioner Thomas Foley said. “The new Far Rockaway Library carries on the tradition of more than 120 years of public library access at this site with a modern, accessible structure that’s twice the size of the former library and full of amenities for the community as well as public art. Thank you to MAS as well as the Queens Public Library and the great DDC project team that managed this project in-house.”

Designed by the architectural firm Snøhetta under DDC’s Design and Construction Excellence Program, the new library is twice as large as the previous iteration, at 18,000 square feet. One of the more prominent features is a glass facade and central atrium space, which is designed to allow natural light to enter the building while also providing library visitors with views of the sky. The interior spaces of the building are arranged around the atrium, as it serves as a meeting place, a point of orientation, and the focus of activities at the library. Colored glass, which gradually fades into each other, makes up the building’s facade. A kaleidoscopic effect is created in the atrium through the dichroic glass that forms the interior railing. Additionally, the main entrance to the library is a tall transparent glass pyramidal opening.

“As soon as it opened its doors to the public, the new Far Rockaway Library instantly became an anchor for the neighborhood and an architectural sensation attracting people from near and far,” QPL President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott said. “We are thrilled that it was recognized by the Municipal Art Society of New York for its spectacular design. Congratulations to Snøhetta for their brilliant concept and the Department of Design and Construction for delivering this iconic and inspiring building to the community.”

The new library is also environmentally efficient, meeting the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold standards. The glazing within the glass facade helps to reduce heat generated by the sun while also letting in plenty of natural light, thus decreasing the need for artificial lighting. There are also daylighting and occupancy sensors working with the building’s automated management systems, as well as an underfloor heating distribution system. The blue roof at the top of the structure releases stormwater at a slower speed.

The $39 million reconstruction project was funded through capital investments by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the New York State Education Department and the New York City Council Queens Delegation.