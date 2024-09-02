Governor Hochul signs water safety legislation sponsored by Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Just before the start of Labor Day weekend, Governor Kathy Hochul signed three pieces of legislation meant to improve public safety at swimming pools and other swimming areas in New York State, with one of the pieces sponsored by Queens Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato.

“Losing a loved one to drowning is something no one should have to experience, so in addition to our increased investment to expand swimming instructions, we’re taking every measure possible to save lives and prevent tragedies,” Governor Hochul said. “Education and proper safety standards are vital to keeping New York’s swimmers safe and the pieces of legislation signed today will go a long way in addressing these issues.”

Pheffer Amato’s legislation, A.10334 (S.9748 in the Senate), extends the state’s temporary Commission to Prevent Childhood Drowning for another year. This commission works to improve water safety in the state by evaluating and developing programs to properly educate and instruct children on water safety and how to swim.

“Drowning currently stands as the number one cause of death for children under four in the United States – and that’s something all of us are committed to changing,” Pheffer Amato said. “Through this legislation, New York is continuing to put the lives of children first and doing its part to find a way to prevent drowning. This historic commission’s work continues to be of vital service to our whole State, and I applaud Governor Hochul for signing its ability to continue into law.”

The second legislation, S.5815A/A.6205, allows for the Department of Health to conduct education and outreach programs promoting public awareness of the dangers of drownings, both fatal and non-fatal.

The third and final legislation signed by Hochul was S.7731A/A.9888C. These state senate and assembly bills allow for the state’s fire prevention and building code council to align the current New York State statutory provisions governing swimming pool enclosure gates with language from the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code and the American Society for Testing and Materials Code.