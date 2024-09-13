Mets and David Wright host ‘Battle of the Badges’ baseball game at Citi Field

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Mets held the annual “Battle of the Badges” baseball game between the NYPD and FDNY at Citi Field for a third straight year on Thursday, Sept. 12, with Mets legend David Wright acting as the host of the event for the second year in a row.

This year’s Battle of the Badges held extra significance, taking place just a day after the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Following such a solemn occasion, the game brought much-needed joy to the service workers, who look forward to this annual event.

“This game was always one of my favorite days of the year,” NYPD Officer and baseball team captain P.J. Ragone said. “Playing it on a big league field in a big league stadium makes it even more so one of my favorite days of the year. To be able to play and do our charity stuff for [NYCPBA] Widows and Children’s Fund and the FDNY Foundation means a lot. It’s a heavy-hearted week, but it’s a good community event for fans to come out and have a good time during such a hard time.”

Ragone emphasized how important it was for him and the other NYPD and FDNY officers to have Wright come out for the event and interact with the players. “It’s fun to have a ballplayer like that representing first responders and coming out, hanging out, emceeing and hosting this all-around cool event,” he said.

Wright, the son of a police officer in Norfolk, Virginia, has a deep appreciation for the work and sacrifice of these service workers. Visiting the firehouses that were deeply affected by 9/11 during his playing days had a deep impact on him. He always looked forward to those visits each year in order to thank the brave service workers for putting their lives on the line for New York City.

“Athletes are put on pedestals, but I think these brave men and women who are about to take the field and in the stands should be the ones put on a pedestal,” Wright said. “I think the best part [of this game] is really being able to say ‘thank you.’ It’s really good baseball. The trash talk is A+. The majority of the money raised tonight, the police department and fire department choose where it goes. Not only is it a fun night, it’s a night to say thank you to these brave men and women and raise money for a great cause. Where most people run away from danger, these brave men and women run towards it.”

Prior to the start of the game, Wright addressed the crowd at the game to thank them for supporting the first responders.

“Just a quick thank you to all the first responders,” Wright said. “I grew up in a first responder family, and you have no idea how important this game is for me tonight. Any chance I get, any chance my family gets, any chance the New York Mets organization gets, we love to shake the hands of these heroes.”

Wright was not the only Met on hand to take in the event. Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley and utilityman Jeff McNeil both showed up to enjoy the game.

This year marked the 26th annual game between the NYPD and FDNY. New York’s Bravest took the victory this year, 5-1, thanks to a three-run sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. The win gave the FDNY a 14-12 advantage in the series.

“A day like today, following Sept. 11, was the greatest honor to represent the fire department,” FDNY Officer and player Josh Burgos said after the game. “No other game matters more than today. [Playing on a major league field] is a dream come true. I’m grateful to the Mets and [Battle of the Badges sponsor] Ford for doing this for us.”