MONOPOLY: Queens Edition set to roll the dice on Oct. 5 at Queens Center Mall

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Ready to roll the dice and take a tour of Queens, one property at a time? The world’s most famous board game is getting a local twist with the debut of MONOPOLY: Queens Edition.

This special version of the iconic game will be officially unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Queens Center Mall, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst.

The MONOPOLY: Queens Edition replaces traditional game spaces like “Boardwalk” and “Park Place” with Queens landmarks, neighborhoods and businesses—including MoMA PS1, Eddie’s Sweet Shop, the Unisphere and Astoria Park.

Players will now be able to buy, sell, and trade iconic sites from across the borough, while customized Community Chest and Chance cards bring a touch of local flavor to the classic gameplay. The game’s tokens and spaces will reflect the unique character of Queens, known as the “World’s Borough,” offering players a fun way to explore the diverse communities that make up the borough.

The official reveal ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Queens Center Mall’s Level 2 Center Court. Notable speakers will include Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. and Top Trumps USA game manager Tim Barney, among other community leaders. The event will also feature a MONOPOLY trivia game with prizes, a magic show themed around the game’s famous “jail” space and photo opportunities with MONOPOLY props.

Less than a year after Queens was selected for its own edition, MONOPOLY: Queens Edition will be available in stores and online, priced at $44.99, following its unveiling. The game will be available for sale both locally and nationally, giving players across the country a chance to experience Queens.

“We appreciate all those who submitted landmarks, organizations, and businesses to play a role in creating a game that celebrates the community’s rich history and dynamic culture,” said Barney. “We hope the game becomes a cherished household favorite and a staple gift for those who live in the borough or have a connection to Queens.”

The event, open to the public from 1-4 p.m., promises to be a family-friendly afternoon of games, giveaways and entertainment, with refreshments provided by local vendors. Guests can park at entrances on 92nd Street and 57th Avenue, with Level C of the Macy’s Wing.

As the big day approaches, there’s a growing buzz about what other local landmarks made it to the board. While the official list is still under wraps, some are wondering if the borough’s own news hub, QNS, might secure a spot. Will Queens’ go-to source for local stories find its way onto one of the coveted spaces? Follow us on Instagram @QNSgram for updates and to see if QNS will be making headlines on the game board!