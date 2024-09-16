Op-Ed: Commemorating the passage of the Juneteenth Package of Bills

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As a descendent of enslaved people from the South, my journey to help pass the Juneteenth Package of Bills has been deeply personal.

This journey seeks to honor the history of our collective ancestors and ensure that the brutal harms they endured are no longer ignored but are confronted head-on with meaningful action. As Chair of the Civil and Human Rights Committee, I’ve had the privilege of overseeing pivotal discussions on these bills, which speak to the heart of our nation’s complex history.

Last week, we took another crucial step toward justice, equity, and healing with the passage of four additional pieces of legislation originally introduced in June 2023 as part of this Juneteenth Package. These bills are more than pieces of legislation; they are a testament to the American spirit—a spirit that, time and time again, rises to meet the demands of justice and equity.

Through the leadership of Speaker Adrienne Adams and her team, the Juneteenth Package of Bills was introduced in tandem as a package deal to support the tenements of Juneteenth. We united our efforts to amplify the vital work of our colleagues in their calls for racial justice. In coalition with the Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and my colleagues, Council Members Louis, Hudson, Farias, Marte, and Nurse, the bills that have passed and introduced are rooted in the principles of the “3 Rs”: Rectify, Restitution, and Resolve.

As chair, I proudly convened a hearing in September last year that brought together testimony from the Adams administration, thought leaders, and activists. This hearing was not just a forum; it was a vital part of a legislative effort that underscored the Council’s commitment to dismantling systemic racism and working towards lasting justice for all.

For over 200 years, the City of New York, like so much of this country, was built on the backs of enslaved Africans and Indigenous peoples. It is an ugly truth—one that, for too long, many have been hesitant to confront. The four pieces of legislation that were passed last week represent the heart of the Juneteenth package and create a new chapter for this city—a chapter rooted in honesty, in reconciliation, and in the hard work it takes to heal. The truth, healing, and reconciliation process sponsored by Councilmember Crystal Hudson aims to document the legacies of slavery in New York City and ensure that the voices of those affected—both past and present—are heard. This isn’t just about acknowledging what happened but about creating real, meaningful change that ensures those harms are never repeated.

Another bill calls for the study of reparations sponsored by Councilmember Farah Louis, not just as an abstract idea but as a necessary action. Reparations aren’t just financial—they’re about addressing centuries of harm, of trauma, and of ongoing inequality. And let me be clear: this study will seek to understand the real, tangible impacts of slavery and discrimination in this city. From economic disparities to housing, education, and healthcare, this study will provide a roadmap for how we can begin to repair those damages.

And as we work to heal the wounds of the past, we must also educate future generations. The Freedom Trail task force sponsored by Councilmember Chrisoper Marte and I, will establish a path that guides residents and visitors alike through the city’s rich yet complex history, highlighting the sites tied to the abolitionist movement and the fight for freedom. We will honor the bravery of those who fought against injustice, even in the face of tremendous adversity.

Lastly, the installation of a marker at the site of New York’s first slave market, a bill sponsored by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, is a small but powerful step in acknowledging this city’s role in the slave trade. For too long, that part of our history has been hidden, erased from the narrative we tell ourselves. But we will not forget. We will honor the lives that were sold and traded thereby ensuring future generations know this painful chapter of our history.

These bills follow two other major legislation passed by the NYC Council in December as part of the package:

Int 1101-2023: By Council Member Farías, requiring anti-racism training for human services contractors.

Int 1118-2023 : By me, requiring anti-racism and anti-racial discrimination trainings for city employees

Other critical bills are also part of this journey, such as Int 1085-2023 by Council Member Sandy Nurse, which seeks to amend the City Charter concerning public art and school names to ensure our public spaces reflect our shared values of equity and inclusivity. Though this bill is still under revision, I am hopeful it will pass in the near future. I have also introduced Res 0566-2024 to support the passage of HR.40 in Congress to create a national reparations commission to remedy the wrongs of slavery as a nation.

It is important to acknowledge that this effort could not have been successful without the dedication and hard work of many partners. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Adams administration and Linda Tigani, Chair and Executive Director of the NYC Commission on Racial Equity (CORE), who worked closely with my office and the NYC Council to refine these pieces of legislation. I also want to thank the NYC Council Legislative Division for their hard work in drafting and revising these bills into their current forms.

Together, we are doing more than passing laws—we are affirming our commitment to building a better, more equitable future for all New Yorkers. The work won’t be easy. The conversations ahead may be uncomfortable. But discomfort is a sign of growth, and growth is what we need right now. The passage of the Juneteenth Package of Bills is a momentous occasion, but it is only the beginning. We have laid the groundwork for a future where we confront our city’s history and build a more just and equitable society for all.

Our work will continue as we remain committed to the principles of Rectify, Restitution, and Resolve. This is our pledge: to never stop fighting for justice, to never stop advocating for our communities, and to never stop working toward a future where every New Yorker is treated with dignity and respect. I encourage New Yorkers to take the lessons from these bills into their own communities. Speak the truth, engage in the hard conversations, and remember that healing is a journey. It’s a journey we are on together.

Together, we will make it happen.

*Council Member Dr. Nantasha Williams is the representative for Council District 27 in Southeast Queens and its communities of Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Queens Village, Addisleigh Park and Springfield Gardens.