Queens Center Mall expands offerings with five new retailers, including Primark and Burlington

Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst has announced the addition of five major retailers as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its offerings for shoppers.

Recent openings include Warby Parker, Gap and KIKO Milano, with Primark and H&M slated to open by the end of the year. The new additions bring Macerich-controlled retail space within the mall to full occupancy.

The previous H&M location at Queens Center shut its doors in 2020 as part of a broader corporate downsizing. The reopening of H&M marks the brand’s return to the mall and is seen as part of a new strategy to strengthen the store’s local presence.

“The addition of these national brands combined with the current strong performance of tenants sets the shopping center apart from other centers in the market,” said Richard Madramuthu, Vice President of Leasing at Macerich. “The shopping center’s goal has always been and continues to be to connect with the community and create a space that welcomes and engages with our shoppers. The addition of these five brands will offer local shoppers and tourists a valuable experience where all of their favorite stores can be found under one roof.”

Primark, the international fast-fashion retailer known for its affordable clothing, accessories and home goods, is also part of the new lineup. Its presence at Queens Center marks the second one in Queens, following the Jamaica branch, which opened at the end of 2022.

Additionally, Burlington will open a new store in the JCPenney building, owned separately by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation. This new store is expected to open on Level 1 before the 2024 holiday season. Burlington, a national off-price retailer that offers discounted apparel, home goods and accessories, already has five other locations in Queens and provides more options for budget-conscious shoppers.

These new retailers join Zara, which opened late last year. The store, occupying over 36,000 square feet in a multi-level space near the Queens Boulevard entrance, is the brand’s first and only Queens location.

Located at 90-15 Queens Blvd., at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens Center Mall is strategically positioned to attract shoppers from across the borough.