World’s largest bounce house coming to Queens this fall

The largest bounce house in the world is set to take over Citi Field this fall.

The Big Bounce America Tour was in Hicksville, Long Island, over the summer and is moving to Queens with the newly expanded 24,000-square-foot World’s Largest Bounce House and some new attractions like the deep-sea-themed OctoBlast.

Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is recognized as the world’s largest touring inflatable event. Tour Manager Noa Visnich emphasized the event’s wide appeal: “We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2024 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house! The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

The World’s Largest Bounce House promises to be the main attraction, complete with towering slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops. A resident DJ will keep the energy high by hosting games and competitions, with music tailored to different age groups—from sessions for tiny tots to adult-only parties.

Making its debut in 2024, OctoBlast offers a unique inflatable foam party, where guests can dance to live DJ sets beneath a giant inflatable octopus. “It’s part bouncer, part foam party, and fun for all ages,” said Visnich. The underwater-themed bouncer features colorful sea creatures, foam cannons, and a massive pufferfish stage.

Additional attractions include Sport Slam, a sports arena with goals, nets, and hoops for competitive play, and The Giant, a sprawling 900-foot obstacle course for the adventurous. Rounding out the experience is airSPACE, a space-themed inflatable where participants can bounce alongside aliens, spaceships, and moon craters.

Tickets start at $22 and include access to all attractions for three hours, with timed sessions available.

All of the sessions are organized by age—toddler, junior, bigger kids, and adults—ensuring a tailored experience for every group. If you have children of different ages and want to bounce together, visit their website to find the best session for your family to enjoy.

“Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, we invite you to kick off those sneakers and party on!” added Visnich.

The Big Bounce America will be at Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, in Flushing, for three weekends only: September 28-29, October 4-6, and October 11-13. Tickets are available for all dates.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thebigbounceamerica.com.