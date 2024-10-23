Hundreds walk in Central Park to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease

Hundreds of participants gathered in Central Park on Saturday, Oct. 19, for a two-mile walk to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

The event was organized by the Carmelite System Inc., a Catholic not-for-profit health system, in partnership with CaringKind, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Caregivers, advocates, and community members came together for the walk, which aimed to emphasize the importance of compassionate care and finding solutions for Alzheimer’s patients.