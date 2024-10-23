Hundreds walk in Central Park to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease

Among the attendees was Victoria Schneps, founder of Schneps Media, who was honored with the Building Awareness Award for her efforts in promoting Alzheimer’s awareness and spreading the message of “bridging from diagnosis to care.”
Schneps praised participants, calling them “the true heroes” for their dedication to the cause.
Ozanam Hall, a Carmelite System Inc. facility in Auburndale, Queens, was well represented, with Administrator Ana Tagle and Director of Admission Ina Salley leading a team of participants. The group highlighted their commitment to serving the elderly and those with Alzheimer’s.
ABC TV’s Bill Ritter and co-host Mike Marza served as emcees for the event, which began at the Naumburg Bandshell. In addition to the walk, the day featured performances by Chinese Lion Dancers, Blue Angel Dancers, and singer Ellen O’Brien, who delivered a rendition of “New York, New York.” DJ Kunjan also provided music throughout the event.
Carmelite System Inc. President and CEO Trish Gathers expressed her gratitude for the collaboration with CaringKind, noting that the partnership reflects their joint commitment to raising awareness and providing care for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.