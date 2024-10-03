DOT announces community workshops for 16-mile Queens Waterfront Greenway

The city is calling on Queens residents help plan the Queens Waterfront Greenway.

The planning process to solidify a continuous and accessible 16-mile Queens Waterfront Greenway is kicking off this month.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) announced earlier this week that they will host a series of public workshops throughout the month of October to gather community input. During this first round of community sessions, local residents can chime in on plans to close the gaps in bike and pedestrian paths.

When completed, the greenway will connect Gantry State Plaza in Long Island City to Fort Totten Park in Bayside along the East River and Long Island Sound. It is one of six greenways that the DOT is developing in the outer boroughs as part of a historic greenway expansion plan announced last year to make it easier for residents to access parks and the waterfront.

“We look forward to developing our historic greenway expansion hand-in-hand with local residents,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Come one, come all Queens residents and New Yorkers, make your voices heard about the future of this greenway at one of our inclusive and multilingual workshops.”

With this initiative, the DOT hopes to create new recreational spaces for cyclists and pedestrians and develop a more accessible commuting corridor to encourage micro-mobility and reduce reliance on cars. The project will be conducted in partnership with NYC Parks and NYC Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

The city hopes to see Queens residents share specific comments, suggestions, concerns and ideas to help shape the plan. It will help the agencies identify the short-term and long-term projects to undertake to make the greenway a reality.

The first round of community workshops focused on existing conditions in specific sections are listed below. Those interested can sign up for a workshop online.

Section 1: Gantry Plaza State Park to Bowery Bay

Tuesday, October 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Astoria

Section 2: Bowery Bay to Willets Point

Wednesday, October 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Glow Cultural Center in Flushing

Section 3: Willets Point to Fort Totten

Thursday, October 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Alley Pond Park and Environmental Center in Douglaston

All sections: Virtual Workshop