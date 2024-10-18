Queens College opens expanded food pantry with added clothing center to support CUNY students in need

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Knights Table at Queens College unveiled their newly expanded food pantry on Wednesday, which will now also provide free clothing for students inside the basement of the Student Union building.

Faculty, staff and students from the college gathered in front of the new space situated across from the old food pantry ahead of the ribbon cutting. Formerly known as the Knights Table Food Pantry, those who oversee it announced that it would simply be Knights Table moving forward as their mission expands to address more than just food insecurity.

Volunteers said that the idea for a clothing armory was sparked by students expressing a need for professional attire for job interviews and seeing faculty and staff drop off clothing they thought would help. Broadening their mission and expanding into offering more than just food also made sense after observing that toiletries were the most popular item students took.

“The expansion we are celebrating today will allow even more of our community to feel that same sense of support and belonging. We are extending that hand a little further to help more students feel seen, cared for and nourished, not just physically, but emotionally as well,” said Danah Davis, one of the volunteers.

Located in the basemement of the Student Union building, Knights Table relocated to a room more than double in size just a couple feet away. It was designed with repurposed materials, and new additions, such as a casual corner with a television and a library, were added to make it more inviting.

The clothing section, organized to evoke a shopping experience, features a section for professional clothing, such as suits and button-downs, and a casual section for day-to-day wear. The mission is to help students find confidence in interviews and break down any barriers to reaching their full potential.

Knights Table also hosts a Harvest Fest on the first Wednesday of each month, during which volunteers distribute fresh food and vegetables to students in the quad. Over 300 students were served in a single day during the last one. They also released a cookbook to help students better envision healthy meals from the canned and boxed food in the pantry.

“When you see firsthand how access to something as basic as food can relieve stress and restore dignity, it is hard to stand by idly,” added Davis, who is also wrapping up her degree in food management.

The Knights Table Food Pantry was established in 2018 as part of the school’s commitment to reducing food insecurity. Since then, it has grown to offer toiletries, feminine products, and laundry supplies to hundreds of students who visit every semester.

“Our work doesn’t stop here. We must continue to foster a culture of support and kindness to ensure that everyone in our community has access to resources that they need to live,” said Ariana Livreri, Associate Director of Student Development and Leadership.

Livreri noted that this semester, Knights Table has served 530 students and over 1,200 family members so far.

Another volunteer, Denique Noel, spoke about how the pantry has helped her make valuable connections and strengthen problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills. She also utilizes it for ingredients to cook with at home and essential toiletries that she says are unaffordable for students, even with a part-time job.

“It’s so helpful for me and saves me money, which I can now put towards other priorities,” she said. “The pantry has been a lifesaver.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Queens College President Frank H. Wu pointed out that most students are immigrants or the children of immigrants. In seeking an education, they face additional challenges on their road to upward mobility.

“For so many people, through no fault of their own, even as they work hard, as they get good grades, they know they struggle to put food on the table, keep a roof over their heads, and that’s just not right,” said President Frank Wu. “We have to help. We have to step up as a civic institution.”

Keeping in mind that some students may feel ashamed to visit a food pantry, the volunteers take several steps to make them feel comfortable and return in the future. They also step in to help students put professional outfits together.

“It’s leveled up in ways that probably last year we weren’t even thinking of,” said State Senator John Liu, recalling the last ribbon cutting he attended. “It’s really gone to new heights…making sure that students don’t have more pressing needs to take care of in order to pursue their studies.”

The expansion of Knights Table was made possible through the efforts of State Assembly Member Sam Berger, with additional funding allocated by City Council Members Vickie Paladino and James Gennaro.

“I think it’s inexcusable that students pursuing higher education should have to choose between bettering their lives and their future careers or putting food on the table,” said Ricky Malone, chief of staff for Berger and a former Queens College student. “I think the government has a larger responsibility in this.”



The new space will officially open next week and is accessible to all CUNY students, not just the ones at Queens College. Knights Table is open during limited hours, four days a week.