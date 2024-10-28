Ridgewood community honors 90 years of Rudy’s Bakery with music, food, and local accolades

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Ridgewood residents gathered for an afternoon of live entertainment, music, food, and drink on Saturday, Oct. 26, as Rudy’s Bakery and Café celebrated its 90th anniversary. The five-hour event brought locals together outside the historic bakery on Seneca Avenue, transforming the block into a festive hub for the community.

Starting at noon, tables and tents were set up outside Rudy’s, featuring a spread of food and arts and crafts for all ages. A special 21-and-over section offered craft beer provided by Myrtle Pub and Finback Brewery, with additional food options like pretzels and pizza, allowing attendees to enjoy a day full of Ridgewood flavor.

Throughout the celebration, guests enjoyed performances by local musicians and dancers, adding to the lively atmosphere. The event’s highlight came as Rudy’s Bakery received honors for its contributions to Ridgewood over the past nine decades.

Antoinette “Toni” Binanti, the owner of Rudy’s, was presented with a Certificate of Recognition by the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District. “For starting as an employee of Rudy’s only two years after immigrating from southern Italy, to owning the business and preserving its traditions while also expanding its offerings,” she was commended. Binanti, a beloved figure in the neighborhood, also received a signed letter from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, praising her for “strengthening the neighborhood.”

Elected officials declared Rudy’s a “cultural icon,” and Binanti was presented with a proclamation celebrating her dedication and the bakery’s adaptability to Ridgewood’s evolving culture while maintaining its status as a cherished local institution. Pastry Chef Cristina Nastasi was also recognized for her 12 years at Rudy’s with her own Certificate of Recognition, honoring her service to Ridgewood. “For serving the community in your high school years and your professional years as an adult, for bringing new flavors to Rudy’s but also upholding the old traditions,” Nastasi was celebrated.

Rudy’s received further commendations, including one from the office of the New York City Comptroller, acknowledging its role as an economic and cultural staple in the area. The message praised Rudy’s “for preserving the food efforts of Ridgewood’s German ethnic community” and supporting “the economic vitality of the neighborhood” through its involvement with the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District.

The celebration included performances from the Original Enzian Schuhplattler Dancers, violinist Concetta Abbate with musician Charlie Rauh, and young dancers from Martha’s Dance Center, who delighted the audience with three dance routines. The Polish American Folk Dance Company closed out the day with a lively finale.

The event was supported by Catalpa Chemists Pharmacy & Optical and Popular Bank, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm for honoring its local businesses.