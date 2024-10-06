Victoria’s Secrets: Inspirations

Gerald Sprayregen’s camera’s color enhanced photo of Central Park from the book of the same name.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

My neighbor and friend Jim McCann, the brilliant businessman and founder of 1-800-Flowers, recently released an insightful book “Lodestar: Tapping Into the 10 Timeless Pillars of Success” with esteemed psychologist George S. Everly, Jr.

The word “lodestar” means one who leads, inspires and guides and, being a leader myself, I couldn’t wait to read their insights in this self discovery, self improvement and self help world.

I’ve always admired Jim because besides being a successful businessman, he saw his brother Christopher’s needs for a program after he aged out of his special education programs. He, like thousands of young people with disabilities, languish at home because special education ends at 21 in New York, leaving these folks with no place to go.

Jim, with the guidance of the agency where his brother lived in a group home, helped create Smile Farms, a program that offers employment and occupation “to people with different abilities.” Such a positive approach to a tremendous need!

The “farm” grows and sells plants and produce and the never before employed people go home with a paycheck. This model should be duplicated nationwide and it started here with the insight and heart of Jim McCann, who wanted his company to be involved in the community — it was a perfect match!

He is an entrepreneur and the book he has co-authored is a must read for everyone because the insights in every chapter can help to enhance your life.

I’ve been a follower of what I call my inspiration, insight books from Dale Carnegie’s 1936 international best seller “How to Win Friends and Influence People” and now “Lodestar” is in that superb category. It’s a roadmap to a better life, even if you’re not in business.

My favorite chapter was filled with common sense insights and opened my eyes: “Focus on the Journey Not the Destination: Embracing Change and Uncertainty.” The story of my life!

Each chapter offers concrete ideas to lead me to a better life. In fact, one of the chapters I lived this week: “Ask for Help – Getting the Support You Need When You Need It.”

As you read this column, I just had my knee replaced. I am embracing change and uncertainty and I did ask for support as my children and grandchildren visited and supported me on my journey with their love and being there!

Getting the help I needed — right out of Jim’s must-read book! Enjoy it as much as I did!

This past week, I had lunch with unique entrepreneur, author and artist Gerald Sprayregen, who adores New York City, the Hamptons and Palm Beach and has photographed those iconic locations, enhancing them with his camera and creating the new genre of artography.

We met at 75 Main in Southampton and Gerald shared with me his latest work in progress: a beautiful hardcover glossy art book filled with extraordinary sites of one of the cities he loves. He filled half of the book with photos of Palm Beach and, when you turn it upside down, there are glorious photos of West Palm Beach, the over-the-bridge contiguous community that’s “on fire,” being developed with first class commercial and residential properties.

Gerald also gave me his postcard book that has scenes taken from his Central Park photo book. All a feast for the eyes!

Love to you, my dear readers. Have a sweet new year!

Remembering 9/11

Elyse Richmond and her son ran with the Westhampton Beach Fire Department in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk supporting those lost on 9/11, while at the same time reminding people of the hostages held in Gaza by wearing a T-shirt saying, “Bring Them Home Now!”