North Shore woman killed after jumping out of Uber on the Long Island Expressway in Flushing: NYPD

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver after she jumped out of an Uber on the Long Island Expressway near Main Street in Flushing early Saturday morning.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call on Nov. 23 of a pedestrian struck in the eastbound lanes of the highway at 1:38 a.m., where they found the victim lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene. She was later identified as Priyanka Sewhani, 32, of West View Drive in Oyster Bay.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, driven by a 54-year-old Uber driver, was traveling eastbound on the Long Island Expressway when his passenger, Sewhani, exited the moving vehicle. A second vehicle, “possibly unknowingly,” struck her in the left lane and did not remain at the scene, police said on Sunday.

The Uber driver remained on the scene and was not injured. An NYPD spokeswoman could not say if the incident was a suicide attempt and that the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway Districts Collision Investigation Squad.