Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards believes that a second Trump presidency will bring “daunting battles” and said Queens will “never back down” from fights for immigrant rights and a woman’s bodily autonomy.

In a statement issued after Donald Trump’s comprehensive victory over Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Richards vowed to push back against any Trump Administration initiatives targeting immigrants and women’s right to choose.

“Make no mistake, The World’s Borough will fight back against any attempt to systematically round up our immigrant neighbors — who make up half our population — and remove them from the communities they love,” Richards said in a statement. “Make no mistake, The World’s Borough will fight back against any effort to end a woman’s right to determine what she does with her own body.”

He also vowed that Queens would fight against any Trump initiative that undermines the borough’s efforts to fight climate change or any Trump initiative that attempts to weaken the rights of the LGBTQ community.

“Donald Trump has rooted his politics in racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia and a complete disregard for the needs of everyday New Yorkers trying to get by and get ahead,” Richards said. “His values are antithetical to our own here in Queens, where we have turned the idea of America into a reality. I promise that The World’s Borough will not be defeated in our defense of our values.”

Campaigning for the presidency, Trump vowed to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, describing it as the largest deportation program in US history. The President-elect espoused shifting views on abortion throughout his campaign but repeatedly took credit for the Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v Wade in 2022, pointing to the three justices he appointed to the court during his first term in office. However, he has stopped short of backing a federal abortion ban.

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, representing the 59th Senate District, said the results of Tuesday’s election showed that there is still a place for hate in US politics.

“We’ve got so much work to do. Last night showed us that sadly, hate still has a home in American politics. It also laid bare many Americans’ frustrations with a cost of living crisis driven by billionaires and corporate greed,” Gonzalez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Starting today, we must fight even harder for affordable housing, healthcare coverage for all, and worker protections. We’ve got to fight hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric and protect the rights and dignity of every New Yorker.”

We’ve got so much work to do. Last night showed us that sadly, hate still has a home in American politics. It also laid bare many Americans’ frustrations with a cost of living crisis driven by billionaires and corporate greed. — NY State Senator Kristen Gonzalez (@SenGonzalezNY) November 6, 2024

Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, representing the 36th Assembly District, said the United States faces a “grim new reality” following the election of Trump for a second term.

“New Yorkers must now prepare for a full-scale assault on the fundamental values and protections of our city,” Mamdani said in a statement on X. “Trump has promised to tear our neighbors from our homes. We will not allow it.”

Mamdani said the election results must force Harris votes to confront the Democrats’ failures to address the cost of living crisis and the party’s refusal to expand the pandemic safety net. He added that the Democrats funding of Israel’s “genocide” in Palestine helped fuel the despair that allowed Trump take back the presidency.

“In order to survive his presidency and defeat his movement, we must defeat this very despair. Otherwise, it will continue to be used by Trump, who has shown himself adept at exploiting genuine pain and alienation, only to carry out the billionaire’s arsonist agenda.”

My statement on the grim new reality we confront and the task before us. pic.twitter.com/ehfqhCDB0g — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 6, 2024

Council Member Lynn Shulman of the 29th City Council District said Trump’s victory, coupled with a Republican majority in the Senate and a potential Democratic majority in the House, laid the groundwork for “challenging times” ahead.

“As a proud New Yorker and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I know this outcome has sparked real worries about the direction of our country, especially around social justice, healthcare and the rights of marginalized communities,” Shulman wrote. “These are deeply personal to me and I will continue to stand up for the values and rights that define who we are as a diverse, inclusive and resilient community.”

On the other hand, members of the City Council’s Common Sense Caucus congratulated Trump on a “historic” victory.

The caucus, which includes Ridgewood Council Member Robert Holden as co-chair as well as Bayside Council Member Vickie Paladino and Glendale Council Member Joann Ariola among its members, said it looked forward to working with the Trump Administration on issues such as immigration, congestion pricing and crime.

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his historic win and look forward to working with his administration, our Congressional delegation, and any willing partners to address the critical issues facing New Yorkers, including congestion pricing, sanctuary city policies, the migrant crisis, crime, school vouchers, the SALT deduction cap, rising antisemitism and Title IX protections for girls and women,” the Caucus said in a statement. “We are committed to collaborating on these priorities to ensure a brighter future for all New Yorkers.”

Meanwhile, Council Member Julie Won took a different approach, stating that Mayor Eric Adams stands to benefit from Trump’s election because the President-elect can pardon the incumbent mayor. Adams was charged with bribery and campaign finance offenses in September and is accused of taking improper and illegal benefits from foreign nationals to allow a Manhattan skyscraper to open without a fire inspection.

Adams, a Democrat, rejected claims linking Trump to fascism at the end of October and called on Democrats to “dial down the rhetoric.”

Won described Adams as the biggest winner of the presidential election in New York City.

“Biggest winner of the presidential election in NYC: Eric Adams will be pardoned by Trump. Adams was probably at a nightclub popping champagne,” Won wrote on X.

Biggest winner of the presidential election in NYC: Eric Adams will be pardoned by Trump. Adams was probably at a nightclub popping champagne 🍾 or on a flight to Trump victory party last night. Mayoral election 2025 plot twist — Julie Won ✨ (@juliej_won) November 6, 2024

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who is challenging Adams in the 2025 mayoral elections, also criticized the incumbent Mayor following the election, replying to a video of Adams appearing to smile when asked if Trump’s election will benefit his criminal indictment.

“This man is a mayor for himself, not a mayor for New York City,” Ramos wrote on X.

In a separate post, Ramos said the values of New York City will be tested daily during Trump’s second term in office.

“New Yorkers have known and dealt with this man for five decades and it is clear to us that women, children, elders, union workers, immigrants, religious groups, the LGBTQ community and many other marginalized neighbors will be significantly less safe with Donald Trump in the White House,” Ramos said. “We remain defiant in the face of hatred and resolved to stand up to whatever is thrown our way.”