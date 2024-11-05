Victoria Schneps in partnership with QPTV hosts election night conversations with key political candidates

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Victoria Schneps, founder of Schneps Media, hosted a special election night event as part of QPTV’s live election night coverage.

Welcoming an array of influential figures and candidates from Queens and Long Island. The evening’s discussions focused on pressing local and national issues as candidates shared their visions for their communities.

“We are focused tonight on the people who will have an impact on your lives, because they’re going to be the ones you elect,” Schneps said, introducing her first guest, Michael LiPetri, a congressional candidate for New York’s District 3.

Michael LiPetri Emphasizes “Common Sense” Solutions

LiPetri, an attorney and former New York State Assemblyman, underscored his commitment to “common sense” policies, focusing on securing borders, supporting women’s rights, and backing Israel. “I don’t come from a political family. It’s about making a difference,” he said. Representing communities from Whitestone to Queens Village, LiPetri aims to bridge the gap between career politicians and local concerns, advocating for safer neighborhoods and policies that “restore common sense.”

Debbie Markell Highlights Health Care and Women’s Rights

Debbie Markell, recently elected district leader of Assembly District 26, expressed her enthusiasm for public service and her role with the Democratic Club. “People want common sense,” Markell shared, emphasizing concerns over protecting benefits, health care, and women’s rights. “We want to make sure everyone keeps their benefits, and that women’s rights are protected for future generations.”

Tom Zmich Discusses Public Safety and Community Support

Retired contractor and congressional candidate Tom Zmich discussed his mission to address crime, public safety, and Second Amendment rights. “We need to ensure that every neighborhood feels safe and supported,” Zmich said, noting the diverse demographics across District 6, which stretches from Bayside to Sunnyside. Zmich believes reducing crime will enhance the quality of life for all residents.

Councilwoman Joanne Ariola Advocates for Public Safety and Education

City Councilwoman Joanne Ariola, who represents District 32, highlighted her commitment to public safety, education, and addressing the migrant crisis. “We’re seeing the effects of criminal justice reform and the defund-the-police movement,” she said, describing the challenges her constituents face. She advocated for a balanced approach to government, emphasizing the need to “close the gap of the supermajority” in the State Assembly and Senate.

Congresswoman Grace Meng Focuses on Cost of Living and Mental Health

Congresswoman Grace Meng, who represents District 6, shared her work in addressing rising living costs and the need for accessible mental health services. “People want their basic needs met,” she said, outlining efforts to reduce insulin prices and support local law enforcement. Meng reaffirmed her dedication to quality-of-life improvements, including programs that benefit youth and mental health services for vulnerable communities.

Tom Suozzi Vows to Fight for Tax Deductions and Bipartisanship

Congressman Tom Suozzi, who represents northeastern Queens, passionately discussed his fight to restore state and local tax (SALT) deductions. Suozzi has built bipartisan support to address the financial strain this cap places on New Yorkers, particularly those with higher property taxes. “This has been devastating to us here in New York,” he said, vowing to “bring back common sense” and advocating for a government focused on solutions over partisanship.

As the event concluded, Schneps expressed her appreciation for the candidates’ insights. “We have heard from so many special people who want to lead us in government,” she said. “Thank you to all who joined tonight, and especially to those who are working tirelessly for our community’s future.”

Election night conversations revealed diverse visions for Queens and Long Island’s future, with each candidate presenting a unique approach to addressing community concerns. Schneps Media’s coverage offered viewers a comprehensive look at issues impacting their neighborhoods and the individuals vying to shape the region’s future.

Watch the entire video on Schneps YouTube.