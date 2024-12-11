City Council passes package of flood protection bills authored by Council Member Gennaro

The City Council passed a package of bills authored by Council Member Gennaro, aimed at greater flood protections for New Yorkers.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Council passed a package of bills on Thursday, Dec. 5, aimed at addressing increasing flooding issues across the city.

The legislation, Intro 0814 and Intro 0815, was introduced and authored by Council Member James F. Gennaro, who represents District 24, covering neighborhoods such as Briarwood, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, and Kew Gardens Hills. Gennaro also chairs the Council’s Committee on Environmental Protection, Resiliency, and Waterfronts.

Intro 0814 requires the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to update its sewer backup prevention plan at least once every five years. The bill also mandates that residents be notified if a sewer backup is caused by an issue stemming from a privately owned sewer. It is projected to reduce the frequency of sewer backups, prevent damage to homes, and protect residents from exposure to raw sewage.

Intro 0815 establishes a coastal flood risk map that accounts for the anticipated impact of sea-level rise and introduces a special designation for “inland flood hazard areas,” which will protect properties in areas outside traditional flood zones. Data collected under this bill will inform the city’s stormwater planning efforts, as the DEP plans to enhance its stormwater infrastructure to address increasing rainfall.

Gennaro emphasized the significance of the bills in a statement, describing them as a proactive response to the growing impacts of climate change. “These bills will save lives, protect property, and pave the way for a more sustainable New York City,” he said.

Gennaro also highlighted the dangers of heavy rainstorms and the importance of addressing inland flooding, stating, “By mapping inland flood hazards, we enable smarter planning and more effective emergency responses.”