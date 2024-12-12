Council Member Williams introduces bill aimed at strengthening funding for city’s human rights agencies

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Council Member Nantasha Williams has introduced new legislation aimed at furthering civil rights protections.

Williams, a representative of Council District 27 in Southeast Queens, and is the chair of the City Council’s Committee on Civil and Human Rights, announced the introduction of Int 1137-2024 on Friday, Dec 5.

The legislation would create minimum funding standards for two city agencies, the Equal Employment Practices Commission (EEPC) and the Commission on Civil and Human Rights (CCHR), by revising the NYC Charter to mandate baseline appropriations. According to Williams’ office, if enacted immediately, the legislation would more than double funding for both agencies.

Williams cited the increase in hate crimes and the expansion of the NYC Human Rights Laws that added new protected classes as reasons why the legislation is needed for these specific city agencies.

Further provisions in the bill include guaranteed funding for EEPC, which mandates the appropriations for EEPC in each fiscal year must not be less than 0.01% of the city’s personal service expenses for salaries and wages.

Additionally, appropriations for CCHR funding can not be less than appropriations allocated to pay for the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) ‘s personal service expenses for licensing and enforcement activities. Also, the percentage of the DCWP’s appropriations for expenses other than personal service (OTPS) would equal the percentage allocated for personal service expenses for licensing and enforcement.

Furthermore, Williams’ office cited that the funding guarantees would allow both agencies to expand staffing to address issues brought to them in a timely manner. Williams reported that in Fiscal year 2024, the EEPC had a budget of $1.2 million, and CCHR was funded at $13.6 million. Williams said that current budgets “ falls woefully short of what is necessary to uphold the city’s commitment to civil and human rights.” William’s bill would boost the EEPC’s budget to $3.3 million and the CCHR’s budget to over $30 million, respectively.

“Our City’s charter and laws are only as strong as the resources we provide to enforce them,” Williams said in a statement. “This legislation establishes baseline funding to ensure that CCHR and EEPC can carry out their vital missions. These agencies must no longer be left grappling with inadequate resources in the face of increasing responsibilities and rising hate crimes.”