Latest from Queens Community Board 5: Festive events, winter coat drives, and more community updates

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With the holiday season in full swing, many festive events are taking place all across Queens neighborhoods for residents to enjoy.

During the Queens Community Board 5 meeting on Dec. 11, representatives of elected officials announced each office’s plans over the next few weeks. Queens Community Board 5 covers the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village, Maspeth, Fresh Pond, and Liberty Park.

Claire Collins, who represents the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, announced that applications to join community boards in Queens will open on Jan. 7.

Collins also announced that the BP’s office is running a Winter Coat and Clothing Drive in partnership with Assembly Members Jessica González-Rojas and Catalina Cruz for families in need. Items, including gently used coats and jackets, scarves, gloves, hats, and thermals, can be dropped off at the Queens Borough Hall lobby from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or at González-Rojas or Cruz’s offices.

González-Rojas represents Assembly District 34, which encompasses the neighborhoods of Corona, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Woodside. Meanwhile, Cruz represents District 39, which covers many of the same areas, including parts of Middle Village and Rego Park.

Following this, on Dec. 30, Richards’ office will hold its Kwanzaa celebration at Queens Borough Hall, co-sponsored by the African-American Heritage Committee.

Kimberly Vega, representing Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez, announced that her office is also running a coat drive that ends on Jan. 6. Gutiérrez represents District 34, which covers Williamsburg, Bushwick, and Ridgewood.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations and times:

El Puente—Independence Towers, 114 Taylor St., Monday through Friday, 2:30 p.m.—10 p.m., closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

Gutiérrez’s Office: 244 Union Ave; Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed from Dec. 24 – Jan. 2.

Riseboro: 85 Melrose St.; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed on Dec. 25.

Moore St. Market: 110 Moore St.; Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

John D’Angelo, from State Senator Joseph Addabbo’s office, announced that the Senator is hosting a holiday party on Tuesday, Dec.17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The party will be in the District Office at 84-16 Jamaica Ave, Woodhaven, which is open to the public.

Addabbo represents the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, and other surrounding areas.