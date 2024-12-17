Far Rockaway native and Tampa Bay Buccaneer spreads holiday cheer with Toy Drive at Rockaway YMCA

The holidays came early for a group of Far Rockway students attending the Rockway YMCA’s afterschool program

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The holidays came early for a group of Rockaway students.

The Rockaway YMCA, located at 207 Beach 73rd St., partnered with Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers and Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Far Rockaway native Christian Izen, to host a toy giveaway for local students on Tuesday, Dec 10th.

Over 100 toys were distributed to students attending the Rockaway YMCA’s after-school program. Council Member Brooks-Powers and Izen’s mother, Michelle Matthews, attended the event in person as they celebrated the season of giving.

Christian Izen, a rising NFL talent and wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, grew up in Far Rockaway and has remained deeply connected to his hometown. Through his Christian Izen Foundation, he has led multiple community initiatives aimed at giving back to local families and students.

Areial Mathis, executive director of the Rockaway YMCA, said the Toy Giveaway was the brainchild of Izen’s charity. Mathis said that after Izen and his family held a successful turkey giveaway, they were inspired to spread joy to their local community further.

“What Christian wanted was for us to do something with our after-school program because they sent him such a nice thank you from the turkey giveaway, she said. “He wanted to specifically target our scholars.” Students from the Village Academy, PSMS 43, and PS 197, ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade, participate in the YMCA’s after-school program.

Mathis said the students were filled with excitement as they received their new toys. Although Izen couldn’t attend in person, he made his presence known via Zoom. “They were just so excited to see somebody from their community who’s doing something amazing with his life, who’s able to give back, and never forgets his community,” Mathis said.