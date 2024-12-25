Queens families flock to unique indoor ‘glice’ skating experience at NY Hall of Science in Flushing

Families can enjoy ice skating without the cold weather at NYSCI’s SciSkate from now until February 23.

Families in Queens can trade the chilly outdoors for a cozy indoor skating experience at the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) this winter.

The museum’s popular indoor ice skating rink, SciSkate, is now open for its third season, offering a blend of science, fun, and festive activities for visitors of all ages.

Located at 47-01 111th St. in Corona, the rink operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Feb. 23. Unlike traditional ice rinks, SciSkate features a unique twist that aligns with NYSCI’s innovative and eco-friendly approach.

The rink is made entirely of “glice,” an environmentally friendly plastic polymer designed to mimic the feel of ice without the frigid temperatures. “The cool thing about glice is that it’s not quite as slippery as ice, so if someone’s here for the first time … it’s a lot less pressure because they don’t feel as slippery as you would on ice,” said Leeanne G-Bowley, director of public programs and partnerships at NYSCI.

To ensure comfort and confidence, the rink offers special booties for first-time skaters of all ages to navigate the glice with ease.

The rink isn’t just about skating—it’s a full winter-themed experience rooted in NYSCI’s “design, make, play” philosophy. The space features interactive color-in wallpaper for kids, decorative lights, and live nitrogen ice cream demos presented in partnership with Alchemy Ice Cream. These activities combine winter fun with educational opportunities, emphasizing creativity and exploration.

With SciSkate’s inviting atmosphere and innovative design, visitors can enjoy a warmer, science-filled winter wonderland while honing their skating skills and engaging in hands-on activities.

“It’s about bringing experiences to Queens and our community that are top rate… you don’t have to go all the way to Manhattan or Brooklyn to get something like this. Also, we want to be the center of science of New York City,” said G-Bowley.

NYSCI also hosts many programs to interact with local schools in District 24 and beyond through partnerships with afterschool programs. These programs help students get exposed to the skating rink and other educational services at the museum.

Jenn, a local parent, said she and her 7-year-old daughter Claire have come to skate since the rink opened in 2021. “It was a nice introduction to ice skating before she went on real ice. She went on real ice more recently… and she was way used to it, and I think this is a nice intro because it’s not as cold either,” she said.

Jenn said that having access to an indoor skating rink is important for young families. “If it’s not nice outside… this is great, and it feels like it’s snowing with all the light effects,” she said. Claire told QNS that she loves to go fast on the “glice.” “I like to go fast…I like going here for the practice,” she said.

Admission for NYSCI skate is $10 per person for regular admission, $8 for most membership levels, and Free with Rocket-level membership.

SciSkate is also included in the NYSCI Plus ticket package, which costs $33 for adults and $30 for children.

SciSkate is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 23rd and every day from Dec. 23rd to Jan. 2nd for the NYC Public School Winter School Break. SciSkate is first come, first serve, but tickets will be timed at half-hour intervals during busy periods as needed.

Special Dates of Operation:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Lunar New Year, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025

Feb. 14th – 23rd for the NYC Public School Winter Break