Goodbye MetroCards: MTA Reduced-Fare riders adopt OMNY technology

MTA officials announce that OMNY cards are now being mailed out to Reduced-Fare Metrocard holders.

Tap-to-pay is here to stay, and the iconic yellow MetroCards will soon be a New York City relic.

The MTA announced on Friday, Dec 13, that tap-and-go fare technology is now available for nearly all of the MTA’s millions of transit riders.

OMNY, the MTA’s contactless fare payment system, has expanded its reach to Reduced-Fare customers, the largest customer group eligible for tap-and-go fare payments.

The city agency has begun mailing OMNY cards to the more than 1.5 million Reduced-Fare transit riders enrolled in the program to transition them to the tap-and-go system.

The new OMNY cards will allow current and future enrolled Reduced-Fare customers to join the OMNY system, which boasts conveniences and financial flexibility in paying for transit fares. OMNY offers free transfers if users use the same card or device for both legs of a commute, and for commuters who pay for 12 rides using the same card or device in 7 days, all additional rides within that week are free.

So far, OMNY is accepted on MTA buses, subways, Roosevelt Island Tram, Staten Island Railway, Hudson Rail Link, and AirTrain-Howard Beach and AirTrain-Jamaica stations.

Since 2022, OMNY has been available for Reduced-Fare MetroCard customers, with 75,000 customers registering their bank cards or digital wallets to use tap-to-pay as they travel.

According to MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, over 80% of full-fare customers have switched to OMNY. Lieber called the recent news of the OMNY rollout to Reduced-Fair riders a “major milestone.”

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow added that the Reduced-Fare customers can also enjoy the “perks of seamless tapping all while we continue the work of delivering fast, reliable, and safe service.”

The OMNY website includes a tool that allows residents to enter their zip code and locate nearby retail stores where they can purchase a card.

QNS took to social media to ask Queens transit riders about their views on the transition to OMNY pay.

A few Bayside residents were skeptical about the news.

“I’m concerned about how the data from tap to pay will be used”, wrote Al Noelle.

“With the current OMNY terminals in the buses and subway, all you have to do is tap your debit/credit card that you put on file in the OMNY app or website. Instead of having to create a new card why don’t they just set their system to charge qualifying customers the reduced rate? It just kinda seems like they’re adding more unnecessary steps,” wrote Travis Brann.

Other residents were more optimistic.

Sherri, a Kew Gardens senior and Reduced-Fare MetroCard holder, told QNS via Facebook that she welcomes the change. “I don’t believe the OMNY is available yet for us, but I will welcome the change from a flimsy MetroCard to a sturdier card,” she wrote.

Mohammad Hussain believes the switch to OMNY technology could create problems for the elderly and others who don’t commute on public transit on a day-to-day basis.

“Since so many people are used to using Metrocards and Metrocard machines, the removal of both the card and machine will start confusion with these two groups of people,” the Kew Gardens resident told QNS via Facebook. Although Hussain doesn’t have an OMNY card, he said it’s great that the MTA is mailing the cards out to Reduced-Fare customers.

Elected officials praise OMNY expansion as a step toward equity and accessibility for Reduced-Fare riders

Queens local elected officials expressed strong support for the expansion of OMNY to Reduced-Fare customers, emphasizing its importance in promoting equity across the city’s transit system.

Senator Leroy Comrie highlighted the introduction of OMNY as a significant step in modernizing the daily commutes of over a million transit riders. “During my tenure as Chair of the Corps. Committee, I have pushed the MTA to pursue a commitment to equity, transparency, and efficiency in our public transportation system. I applaud them for delivering this much-needed upgrade to benefit seniors, individuals with disabilities, and other eligible riders,” Comrie said in a statement.

Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers echoed similar sentiments, describing the transition to OMNY for Reduced-Fare riders as a “critical milestone” in enhancing accessibility for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and others reliant on the program.

Elected officials from other areas of Queens also voiced their approval. Council Member Lynn Schulman underscored the essential role of reliable transportation in supporting the health and well-being of New Yorkers, particularly those enrolled in Reduced-Fare programs. “The transition to OMNY represents a major step forward in ensuring that every resident can travel with ease and dignity. I commend the MTA for modernizing this essential service and urge all eligible New Yorkers to take full advantage of this improved system,” Schulman said in a statement.