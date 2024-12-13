Addabbo highlights Queens talent with free Artist Showcase in Forest Hills on Sunday

Senator Joseph Addabbo will host an Artist Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Forest Hills Jewish Center,

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Senator Joseph Addabbo will spotlight local talent and creativity with an Artist Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 15, offering the community an opportunity to celebrate and explore the artistic skills of its members.

The event, held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Forest Hills Jewish Center, 106-06 Queens Blvd., is designed to promote awareness of local artistry in a non-competitive, welcoming environment.

“This is not just a one-time opportunity to discover a new favorite artist, but rather a chance to create a long-term connection with fellow artists and art lovers in the area,” Addabbo stated.

Addabbo wants to highlight and promote the work of local artists. Each still artist will have approximately four feet of space to display or work within, while musicians will have access to a stage. Selling artwork or other items at the event is not permitted, but artists are encouraged to promote their work.

There will be a variety of visual artists, singers, and musicians, as well as painters, sculptors, and even quilters. The event is entirely free and open to the public.

“While my office hosts a number of events that draw attention to serious issues, it is also important to have an event, once in a while, that is based solely on enjoyment,” Addabbo added. “During this festive season, we should have some fun.”

Addabbo represents the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, and other surrounding areas.

For more information on how to participate, artists are invited to Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.