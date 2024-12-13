MTA announces extended express bus service for A train riders during Rockaway outages

Starting in January, the MTA will provide additional bus services to support A train riders affected by upcoming service outages in the Rockaways.

The MTA announced that starting in January, it would provide additional bus services to support A train riders affected by upcoming service outages in the Rockaways.

The city agency announced in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 11, that select express buses will extend their stops and add peak bus trips to and from Manhattan. A-train service outages will begin on Jan. 17 and run until March 19.

QM15 express buses will be extended to Arverne, making QM17 stops beyond its standard last stop in Howard Beach. The QM15 will continue to make all regular stops in Queens and Manhattan.

The QM16 (western Rockaway/Broad Channel) and the QM17 (eastern Rockaway/Broad Channel) express buses will each add one peak roundtrip during the service suspension. The standard $7 bus fare will be charged on the QM15, QM16, and QM17.

The 17-week-long service outages are part of the MTA’s Rockaway Resiliency Project, which aims to repair parts of the infrastructure that suffered extensive damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Although emergency repairs restored service seven months after the storm, MTA officials say Hammels Wye Viaduct and South Channel Bridge, which carry trains across Broad Channel, need extensive rehabilitation and repair work to protect the A-line from further extreme weather events.

The express bus service extensions are in addition to other service alternatives announced by Gov. Hochul on Nov 14. The service alternatives included a discounted Far Rockaway LIRR service of $2.75 each way and free shuttle bus services along two routes—the Q97 running between Howard Beach and Far Rockaway via Nassau Expressway and the Q109 running from Howard Beach to Beach 67 St. via Broad Channel and Beach 90 St.

Additionally, starting Monday, Jan 20, a fare-free shuttle service will be available at all stations on the peninsula between Far Rockaway and Rockaway Park for the duration of the outage.

The selected extended QM15 trips will run as follows for the duration of the service outage.

36 Extended Weekday Trips:

Manhattan-bound: 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (except between 7:25 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. During this time, the MTA advises commuters to take a free shuttle bus to Howard Beach or the QM16 or QM17)

Queens-bound: 10 a.m. – 11:15 p.m.

20 Extended Saturday Trips:

Manhattan-bound: 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Queens-bound: 12:40 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.

QM15 Express Buses will make the following additional QM17 stops to/from Arverne:

Beach Channel Dr & Beach 54 St

Beach Channel Dr & Beach 67 St

Rockaway Beach Blvd & Beach 77 St

Rockaway Beach Blvd & Beach 92 St

Cross Bay Blvd & 16 Rd

Cross Bay Blvd & Noel Rd

Cross Bay Blvd & 163 Av

Cross Bay Blvd & 158 Av