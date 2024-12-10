Op-ed: Top five reasons to join the Girl Scouts in Queens

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

I first became a Girl Scout troop leader over 4 decades ago because of my daughters. What I didn’t realize back then was how much I would learn and grow alongside not only my daughters but all the girls in my troop—and how deeply I would believe in the power of Girl Scouts to transform lives.

For the past 40 years, I’ve had the joy of being a Girl Scout troop leader here in Queens, helping hundreds of amazing girls grow into confident leaders. And let me tell you—Girl Scouts is about so much more than cookies!

Do you know a daughter, niece, or friend who might love being a Girl Scout? Or maybe you’ve thought about volunteering or even starting your own troop but weren’t sure if it’s for you? If you’ve ever wondered whether Girl Scouts is worth it, let me share my top five reasons why every girl should join Girl Scouts:

1. Unmatched Experiences and Opportunities

Where else can girls camp under the stars, design robots, and experience overnight trips to places like aquariums and zoos—all while learning skills they won’t find in school? Girl Scouts opens doors to a world of possibilities and opportunities, exposing girls to diverse interests and future careers they might never have considered otherwise. One of my Girl Scouts even used her robotics skills to build a prosthetic hand for her brother after a ski accident. That kind of creativity and problem-solving doesn’t just happen—it’s nurtured.

2. A Lifelong Sisterhood

There’s something magical about the bond Girl Scouts share. It’s more than friendship; it’s a family that lifts each other up. The connections girls make in Girl Scouts are different from those they make in school, creating a safe space where they can truly be themselves. I’ve seen girls stay close for decades, even bringing their own daughters back to join the troop.

3. Instilling Core Values

Through service projects like coat drives, soup kitchens, and toy collections, Girl Scouts learn the importance of caring for others. We teach them to live by the Girl Scout Law: to be considerate, courageous, strong, respectful, and to make the world a better place. These values help girls grow into better people—kind, compassionate, and confident leaders who make their communities better places.

4. Preparation for College, Careers, and Life

Leadership is at the heart of everything we do in Girl Scouts. Whether earning their Gold Award (the highest achievement in Girl Scouts, akin to the Eagle Scout rank) or participating in the Leadership Academy, girls learn how to take charge and make a difference. The Gold Award isn’t just a badge; it’s a ticket to college scholarships, internships, and job opportunities. I’ve watched so many of my girls grow up to become doctors, engineers, lawyers, and teachers. Girl Scouts set them on the path to success.

5. It’s Fun!

At the end of the day, Girl Scouts is about having fun! From camping trips and road trips to science experiments and cookie sales, every activity is designed to inspire joy and curiosity. The girls learn valuable skills while making memories that last a lifetime.

For me, being a troop leader has been the most rewarding volunteer experience imaginable. Watching shy, insecure girls grow into confident, strong women has been my paycheck for the heart. The average girl in Queens—and everywhere else—deserves these opportunities. Girl Scouts teaches girls to be true to who they are, to lift each other up, and to lead with courage, confidence, and character.

If you’re looking for a place where a young girl in your life can thrive, learn, and build lifelong friendships, Girl Scouts is it. And if you’re someone who wants to make a difference, consider volunteering as a troop leader. Being a leader means helping girls unlock their potential and gain the skills to succeed—not to mention, you’ll have just as much fun as they do!

Visit Girl Scouts of Greater New York to learn more about joining or volunteering today.