P.S. 290Q in Ridgewood hosts festive Winter Wonderland with crafts, treats, and prizes

The Winter Wonderland at P.S 290Q was a huge hit with parents and kids alike

P.S. 290Q Elementary School in Ridgewood transformed its gymnasium into a festive Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 14, offering a fun-filled day of holiday activities, shopping, and entertainment for families.

The event, which ran from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., featured tables filled with crafts, food, desserts, and toys, providing parents and children an opportunity to purchase unique holiday gifts.

A photo booth, music, and a popular raffle drew crowds while local vendors sold cotton candy, hot cocoa, and sweet treats, adding to the holiday cheer.

One standout vendor, “Supermom,” delighted attendees with handmade goods “made with love,” including cocoa cookies and gift sets for $10, traditional and coconut flan for $4, and virgin coquito, a Puerto Rican holiday drink, for $2. Special themed sets, such as a Harry Potter magical set priced at $20, were also a hit.

Jackie Flores of Sweet and Savory: Homemade Bakery offered a variety of cakes, pies, and small cookies that were quickly snapped up.

Other vendors showcased items like wine tumblers, mason jars, lavender oils, arts and crafts, superhero toys, scarves, and accessories. Tumblers ranged from $12 to $20, while handmade wooden coasters and bookmarks were popular low-cost options.

The highlight of the day was the highly anticipated raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses and organizations. Local favorites such as Martha’s Dance Center, Hot Shots Basketball, Other People’s Clothes, Topos Bookstore, and MetroRock Bushwick offered gift cards.

High-value prizes included a $250 family photoshoot from Midokucza Photo, a $180 three-session music lesson package from Teacup, and a five-class yoga pack from Everyone Yoga valued at $111. Additional prizes ranged from gardening consultations by Thryve Garden to acupuncture sessions with Tigerlily Holistic.

Restaurants including Decades Pizza, Rolo’s, Super Pollo, Pizzeria Panina, California Pizza Kitchen, The Seneca, and Rudy’s Bakery and Café contributed gift cards ranging from $30 to $150. Shoppers also won necklaces, illustrated prints, and gardening tools, with notable contributions from Tiny Bones Factory, Sol Proano, and Shmata.

The festive Winter Wonderland proved to be a resounding success, with families enjoying a day of holiday shopping, sweet treats, and exciting prizes, all while supporting the local school community.

It was a great day for all who were involved Photo by Colum Motherway