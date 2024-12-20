Queens students go behind the scenes of Broadway with ‘Creating the Magic’ program

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Inside Broadway hosted its biannual program, Creating the Magic, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, offering students a behind-the-scenes look at the new musical adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.”

The program, held at the Broadway Theatre in Manhattan, where the musical is staged, brought approximately 1,400 New York City public school students, including many from Queens, to experience the artistry and craftsmanship that go into a Broadway production.

Participating Queens schools included JHS 189Q Daniel Carter Beard in Flushing and P.S. 007Q Louis F. Simeone in Elmhurst. The initiative, which is free for public school students, focuses on exposing young audiences to live theater and showcasing the variety of careers available in the performing arts, both on and off the stage.

The students were treated to live performances by The Great Gatsby cast and gained insights from industry professionals, including stage managers, musicians, and sound and lighting designers. Through interactive demonstrations, students saw firsthand how intricate props, sound effects, and lighting are used to enhance storytelling in professional Broadway productions.

Founded in 1982 by Michael Presser, Inside Broadway has introduced the magic of theater to nearly 3 million students across the five boroughs. Originally launched as a free ticket program for NYC public school students during the Broadway run of CATS, the nonprofit has expanded its offerings to include in-class residencies, after-school workshops, summer camps, and senior citizen programs.

“Creating the Magic” has previously partnered with Broadway productions such as SIX, Wicked, Les Misérables, CHICAGO The Musical, and Moulin Rouge The Musical. The program aims to inspire the next generation of theatergoers and professionals by demystifying the complex processes behind stage productions.

Inside Broadway serves more than 75,000 students annually through its various initiatives. The organization continues to emphasize accessibility and education, ensuring that young New Yorkers, many of whom might not otherwise have the opportunity, can experience and engage with the world of Broadway.

For more information about Inside Broadway and its programs, visit Inside Broadway.org.