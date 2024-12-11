CM Robert Holden holds rally outside City Hall alongside e-bike victims and advocates for ‘Priscilla’s Law’

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Council Member Robert Holden was joined by advocates, victims, and fellow elected officials as they rallied on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Holden and the group spoke passionately before going inside to testify before the New York City Council Transportation Committee in support of Intro 606, a.k.a. “Priscilla’s Law.”

Holden’s legislation aims to mandate the registration of e-bikes, e-scooters, and other e-mobility devices not currently under the jurisdiction of the New York State DMV. He currently represents District 30 in Queens, which covers Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale.

“Priscilla’s Law” would require the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) to implement a registration system for all-electric bicycles, scooters, and other legal motorized vehicles not regulated by the DMV. The system would assign visible license plates to each device, allowing for greater accountability in cases of traffic violations, accidents, or unlawful activity.

“The scourge of e-bikes in our streets, on our sidewalks, and even inside our buildings continues to wreak chaos, injure and maim people, and, tragically, take lives,” said Holden. “We need accountability for the victims of e-bike incidents—and we need it now. This legislation is long overdue and will provide a necessary layer of oversight and responsibility for these devices.”

He outlined the “growing dangers posed by unregulated e-mobility devices,” citing the tragic death of Priscilla Loke in 2023 as a stark reminder of the urgency for reform. Priscilla lost her life after being struck by an e-Citi Bike rider who fled the scene, leaving her for dead.

Holden was supported at the rally by members of the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance (EVSA). They are a grassroots organization of over 1200 members, including 94 pedestrian and cyclist victims of e-vehicle and moped violence.

“NYC-EVSA is not anti-bike or e-bike,” said Janet Schroeder, EVSA co-founder. “We are pro-safety for all. We are an unpaid and unfunded group of volunteers who represent the majority voice in our city. Our only agenda is safety for all New Yorkers. Priscilla’s Law, requiring visible license plates on e-vehicles, will create accountability for riders because consequence is what shapes behavior. This legislation will save lives and mitigate injuries for pedestrians, cyclists, and e-bikers.”

“Living with a traumatic brain injury has become my full-time job,” said Pamela Manasse, another EVSA co-founder. “Every step I take is a fight for balance and energy, but I refuse to give up—and my mission now is to push for safer streets so no one else has to endure this pain.”

Holden also invited District 19 Council Member Vickie Paladino to the podium to share her thoughts on the issue.

“Introduction 606 is significantly overdue—over two years, in fact,” she stated. “Initially introduced in October 2022, this legislation has maintained the support of over 27 sponsors, meeting the threshold to be heard in Committee and passed at a Stated Meeting. Yet, despite this support, our Council leadership has consistently refused to bring this critical legislation to a hearing. New York City residents have made it clear: e-bike and motorized e-vehicle riders must be held accountable in the event of collisions.

“This sentiment is evident in the widespread public outcry surrounding the issue. Additionally, I propose that e-vehicle riders should be subject to congestion pricing. If bike advocates seek equal treatment on our roads, then such equity must also include shared accountability. No one is above the law, and all road users must adhere to the rules to ensure the safety and fairness of our shared spaces.”