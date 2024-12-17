Paws and lanterns: Tianyu Lights Festival at Citi Field welcomes pets for one-night-only on Wednesday

For one night only, the Tianyu Lights Festival is hosting a pet-friendly event

Grab your furry friends and get ready for a night of lights, lanterns, and wagging tails.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Tianyu Lights Festival will host ‘Twinkle Tails Night,’ a pet-friendly event for one night only, at Citi Field in Flushing.

Since Nov. 29, the festival has been lighting up Citi Field with stunning lantern displays, and it will continue until Jan. 19. Attendees can experience an enchanting night with “Koda’s Adventure to the Magical Forest” as they walk through the whimsical wonderland to see luminous art installations.

For one special night, in partnership with North Shore Animal League America, animal lovers can bring their pets along to explore the festival’s stunning lantern sculptures and share in the holiday spirit.

North Shore Animal League America will have its mobile adoption unit outside the festival entrance as part of the event. It will be open to the public, with adult dogs and puppies available for visitors to meet, play with, and adopt.

Additionally, anyone who has adopted a pet through North Shore Animal League America since October 1, 2024, will receive two free tickets to the festival. Having saved over 1.1 million lives over the past 80 years, it is committed to its mission to rescue, nurture, adopt, and educate. It has an innovative program that provides education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare.

The Tianyu Lights Festival has quickly established itself as a “can’t-miss holiday experience.” It blends traditional Chinese lantern-making artistry with cutting-edge technology to create a luminous wonderland.

This year’s centerpiece, Koda’s Adventure, takes visitors on a glowing journey through the Amazon rainforest, complete with interactive games and prizes. Guests can also enjoy live performances, handcrafted art displays, and vibrant cultural showcases, making this event a good time for the whole family.

Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America and one of the first companies to bring authentic Chinese lantern traditions to the United States and Europe.

Tianyu “strives for quality by focusing on three core components: conservation and natural beauty, turnkey festival operations, and interactive visitor experiences.” In the past 10 years, its team of professionals has produced over 86 festivals in the United States, appearing in 78 cities and welcoming over 7 million visitors.

Tickets for the festival, starting at $22, can be purchased here. It is currently open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the last entry at 9 p.m.