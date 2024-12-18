Truck driver struck and killed by another trucker on the Long Island Expressway in Bayside early Wednesday: NYPD

A 65-year-old truck driver was struck and killed on the Long Island Expressway in Bayside early Wednesday morning after parking on the shoulder when another trucker rammed his disabled vehicle.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 65-year-old man was killed during a collision of two trucks on the Long Island Expressway in Bayside on Wednesday morning.

The victim was behind the wheel of a Ford F-550 flatbed truck when it became disabled just after 5 a.m., and he pulled over on the westbound shoulder near Exit 27 to the Clearview Expressway.

He got out to inspect his vehicle and was standing alongside it when the 50-year-old operator of a Peterbilt flatbed truck heading towards the exit smashed into the rear-end of the disabled truck, striking the 65-year-old man, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The westbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway were closed for much of the morning rush.

The victim’s identity is pending family notification. The Peterbilt truck driver remained on scene and was not arrested. The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the fatal collision.