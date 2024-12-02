Two suspects sought for beating a 60-year-old man on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for these two suspects for allegedly beating a 60-year-old man during an argument on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park.

A 60-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after he got into a verbal altercation with two strangers in Rego Park that quickly escalated into violence.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills reported that the assault occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, when the victim got into an argument with one man who was riding a black scooter and another man on Woodhaven Boulevard near Metropolitan Avenue.

One of the assailants struck the victim on the head with an unknown object, which may have been a motorcycle helmet held by the second perpetrator. The assaulted man sustained a fractured skull and a broken jaw, police said Sunday. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Sunday. The scooter-riding assailant wore a dark Cincinnati Reds baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers. The second suspect wore a black bubble jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray sweatpants, and he was holding a motorcycle helmet that may have been weaponized.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 24, the 112th Precinct has reported 102 felony assaults so far in 2024, eleven more than the 91 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.