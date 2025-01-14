German airline Condor joins elite roster of international carriers at JFK Terminal 6

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

German leisure airline Condor has announced that it will move its operations to the upcoming JFK Terminal 6 (T6), a state-of-the-art facility under development by JFK Millennium Partners (JMP).

The announcement, made on Jan. 13, solidifies Condor’s presence at JFK as part of a growing roster of award-winning international carriers operating out of the new terminal. Other airlines set to operate from T6 include Air Canada, Aer Lingus, ANA, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Norse Atlantic, and SWISS.

Condor has been operating flights at JFK since 2014 and currently offers year-round service from Terminal 7 to Frankfurt, Germany, using its Airbus A330neo. Known for its business-class cabins and inflight amenities, Condor prides itself on providing a premium travel experience for all passengers.

The first phase of T6 is expected to open in early 2026, offering travelers a boutique guest experience. Features include short walks from TSA security checkpoints, 100,000 square feet of shopping and dining inspired by New York City, and enhanced amenities to make the travel experience seamless and enjoyable.

Steve Thody, CEO of JMP, expressed excitement about Condor joining the T6 lineup. “We look forward to offering Condor passengers our own curated guest experience when our first gates open in early 2026,” Thody said.

Mikko Turtianinen, Condor’s director of sales for the Americas, emphasized JFK’s significance for the airline. “JFK is one of the airline’s most important North American gateways. The boutique, curated guest experience of the new terminal is right in line with Condor’s brand DNA,” Turtianinen said. “Our eye-catching striped branding is representative of the diversity of destinations and guests we serve, as well as our crew, and we are all about personalizing the guest experience. Condor passengers will also enjoy seamless connections to our partner JetBlue’s Terminal 5 operations, located just a short walk from T6 gates.”

JFK T6 is a critical part of the Port Authority’s $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport, which includes two new terminals, expanded and modernized facilities, a ground transportation center, and a simplified roadway network.

The T6 project, currently under construction, will be completed in two phases. The first six gates will open in 2026, with full completion expected by 2028. The terminal will feature 10 gates, nine of which can accommodate widebody aircraft, along with a cutting-edge automated baggage system and one of the longest departure curbs at JFK.

Additional amenities include multiple airline lounges, a new ground transportation center, and sustainable building materials, such as rooftop solar power and LEED-certified construction. The development promises to enhance the travel experience while reflecting New York’s spirit of innovation and hospitality.