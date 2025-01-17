Korean American Day recognized in New York Assembly, AM Ron Kim reflects on father’s legacy

Assemblymember Kim speaking during the passage of the Korean American Day resolution in the New York State Assembly.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Assembly Member Ron Kim, announced the passage of the 2025 “Korean American Day” legislative resolution on Monday, during the start of the New York State Assembly session.

The resolution officially designates January 13 as “Korean American Day,” recognizing the significant contributions of Korean Americans to New York and the United States.

The resolution held deep personal significance for Kim, as it coincided with the first anniversary of the passing of his father, Seo Jun Kim, a Vietnam War veteran who died on Jan. 12, 2024, after battling kidney cancer.

“As we commemorate Korean American Day, I am deeply moved to honor not only the resilience and achievements of the Korean American community but also my late father, Seo Jun Kim,” Kim said. “His sacrifices as a Vietnam War veteran and a father symbolize the hardships and perseverance of so many in his generation. Today, we remember and celebrate their contributions, which paved the way for the opportunities we now enjoy.”

Kim represents the 40th Assembly District in Flushing, home to one of New York’s largest Korean American communities. He is Chair of the Assembly Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts, and Sports Development. He advocates for immigrant rights, small businesses, and equitable access to education and healthcare, ensuring his diverse constituents’ voices are heard at the state level.

Korean immigration to the United States began in the early 20th century, with the first wave of immigrants arriving in Hawaii in 1903 to work on sugar plantations. Despite facing language barriers and discrimination, Korean Americans have established thriving communities across the nation. Their achievements span diverse fields, including business, education, medicine, technology, and public service, contributing significantly to the state’s cultural and economic fabric.

Korean Americans have increasingly taken on leadership roles in New York State. Kim made history in 2012 as the first Korean American elected to the New York State Legislature, paving the way for others to follow. Grace Lee serves in the New York State Assembly, representing Lower Manhattan’s 65th District. Linda Lee represents the 23rd District on the City Council, becoming the first Korean American elected to this body. Julie Won serves as the City Council member for the 26th District, covering neighborhoods such as Sunnyside and Long Island City.

The annual resolution, supported unanimously by the Assembly, highlights the sacrifices and accomplishments of earlier generations while celebrating the ongoing contributions of Korean Americans in New York and beyond.

Kim expressed gratitude to his colleagues for backing the resolution and reaffirmed his commitment to honoring New York’s diverse communities. “This resolution is a testament to the enduring strength and vibrancy of Korean Americans and their role in shaping our state and nation,” he said.