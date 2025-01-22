Mayor Adams shares 90-day progress of Operation Restore Roosevelt

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Operation Restore Roosevelt, a 90-day multi-agency initiative launched in October 2024 by Mayor Eric Adams and Council Member Francisco Moya to address quality-of-life issues along Roosevelt Avenue, has resulted in nearly 1,000 arrests and over 11,500 summonses. The operation focused on addressing community concerns such as prostitution, illegal brothels, unlicensed vending, retail theft, and other public safety challenges.

Over the course of the initiative, authorities made 985 arrests, including 134 prostitution-related offenses. In addition, 11,831 summonses were issued, and 464 vehicles were confiscated, including 419 illegal two-wheeled vehicles and ATVs. City agencies conducted 292 building inspections, resulting in 18 vacate orders and two padlocked locations by the NYC Sheriff’s Office for illegal cannabis sales.

Efforts to address unlicensed street vending led to 522 vendor inspections, resulting in 94 propane tanks being confiscated, more than 15,000 pounds of food donated, and 370 pounds of food composted. The initiative also included 223 engagements with homeless individuals.

Mayor Adams emphasized that the operation was launched in response to community concerns along Roosevelt Avenue and that a police presence will remain in the area. “The community spoke, and the administration delivered,” Adams said. “Since its launch in October 2024, ‘Operation Restore Roosevelt’ continues to restore safety and deliver for New Yorkers. And our work here is not done — you will continue to see a police presence, as well as other various agencies in the corridor addressing quality-of-life and public safety issues.”

Council Member Moya praised the initiative for its impact on the neighborhood, stating, “Operation Roosevelt continues to improve our quality of life, and as a lifelong resident of Corona, I couldn’t be more proud to have partnered on this endeavor.” Moya had previously stated that the operation would continue indefinitely without a set end date.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch reported a 25% reduction in crime in the area since the initiative began. “We have made significant progress to address the community’s concerns, and our officers will continue to do the work there every day to increase public safety and revitalize the neighborhood,” Tisch said.

The operation, part of the city’s broader Community Link initiative, aims to address chronic and complex quality-of-life issues through coordinated efforts involving agencies, community members, and external stakeholders.

However, not all responses to the operation have been positive. State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who represents part of the Roosevelt Avenue corridor and is challenging Adams in the 2025 mayoral election, criticized the plan for disproportionately targeting immigrant women without addressing the traffickers exploiting them.

“The vast majority of these women are not engaging in prostitution because they wanted to, but because they’re forced to,” Ramos said. She added that the increased police presence has deterred undocumented residents from frequenting the area, reducing foot traffic, while gang activity has persisted.

Ramos called for greater investment in the local community to create more opportunities and alternatives to crime and prostitution, arguing that such measures would be more effective in addressing the root causes of the neighborhood’s challenges.