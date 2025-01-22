Mets to host seasonal staff job fair at Citi Field in February

The New York Mets are inviting job seekers to Citi Field on Sunday, Feb. 2, for a seasonal staff job fair.
The event, designed to recruit talent for the upcoming baseball season, will take place in two sessions: from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Mets are looking to fill various roles, including security, guest experience, and hospitality positions.
The job fair will be held at the Seaver entrance, located along the third-base side of Citi Field in Flushing. Parking will be available in Lot B for those driving to the event.
This hiring event is part of the Mets’ commitment to enhancing the fan experience at Citi Field, which has been a beloved fixture in Queens since opening in 2009. Known for its state-of-the-art design and tribute to Shea Stadium, Citi Field hosts millions of fans each year, making it essential to maintain a highly trained and guest-focused seasonal staff.
Seasonal roles with the Mets offer an opportunity to work at one of Major League Baseball’s most iconic stadiums. Employees will play a key role in supporting the Mets’ mission to deliver memorable experiences to fans during games, concerts, and special events held throughout the year.
Job descriptions and a registration form are available at Mets.com/JobFair, though walk-ins will be accepted. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance for a smoother entry process.