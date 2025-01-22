Mets to host seasonal staff job fair at Citi Field in February

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Mets are inviting job seekers to Citi Field on Sunday, Feb. 2, for a seasonal staff job fair.

The event, designed to recruit talent for the upcoming baseball season, will take place in two sessions: from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mets are looking to fill various roles, including security, guest experience, and hospitality positions.

The job fair will be held at the Seaver entrance, located along the third-base side of Citi Field in Flushing. Parking will be available in Lot B for those driving to the event.

This hiring event is part of the Mets’ commitment to enhancing the fan experience at Citi Field, which has been a beloved fixture in Queens since opening in 2009. Known for its state-of-the-art design and tribute to Shea Stadium, Citi Field hosts millions of fans each year, making it essential to maintain a highly trained and guest-focused seasonal staff.

Seasonal roles with the Mets offer an opportunity to work at one of Major League Baseball’s most iconic stadiums. Employees will play a key role in supporting the Mets’ mission to deliver memorable experiences to fans during games, concerts, and special events held throughout the year.

Job descriptions and a registration form are available at Mets.com/JobFair, though walk-ins will be accepted. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance for a smoother entry process.