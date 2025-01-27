‘Operation Frostbite’ dismantles Flushing drug trafficking ring, indicts four: DA

A four-person drug trafficking crew based in Flushing was smashed after a 16-month undercover operation with law enforcement seizing more than 32 kilograms of ketamine, 600 grams of ecstasy , and more than 100 pounds of cannabis.

A Flushing ketamine trafficking operation was dismantled after a Queens grand jury indicted four individuals on conspiracy, drug trafficking, and other charges following a long-term investigation into a narcotics organization based in Jamaica.

The 16-month probe, dubbed “Operation Frostbite,” included a series of undercover drug buys and the use of electronic surveillance, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

Xing Li, 40, of 39th Street in Flushing; Raymond Nam, 36, of Byrd Street in Flushing; Kaiyu Huang, 36, of Henry Street in Manhattan; and Quan Ni, 24, whose address is unknown, were all arrested Thursday following the execution of court-authorized search warrants and arraigned on a 19-count indictment charging them with conspiracy, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of cannabis. Xing Li was indicted and arraigned on an additional charge of operating as a major trafficker.

“Those who choose to peddle poison in Queens are on notice: my office will meticulously dismantle drug rings and take drugs off the streets,” Katz said. “The four defendants stand accused of possessing and selling a large quantity of dangerous narcotics as part of an illegal operation spanning two boroughs.”

According to the indictment and investigation, the crew, under the leadership of Xing Li, sold and stored ketamine, cannabis, and MDMA — also known as ecstasy — at various locations throughout Queens and Manhattan. The primary activity occurred near Raymond Nam’s residence in Flushing and Kaiyu Huang’s home in Manhattan.

A total of five buys of ketamine and MDMA took place among undercover police officers and the defendants between June 2023 and April 2024, resulting in over $26,000 worth of seized drugs. On July 17, 2024, and October 23, 2024, search warrants were executed by law enforcement at two separate locations, which resulted in the seizure of more than 30 kilograms of ketamine, 600 grams of MDMA, and over 400 pounds of cannabis.

“I thank members of my Major Economic Crimes Bureau and the NYPD for their work in bringing these individuals to justice,” Katz said. “I also extend my deepest gratitude to the undercover officers who risked their safety to gather critical evidence in this case.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice John Zoll ordered the defendants to return to court on Feb. 7. If convicted on the top count, Xing Li faces a potential maximum prison term of 15 years to life. The other three defendants face a potential